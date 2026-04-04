US demands $5 trillion from Gulf states to continue Iran war, Omani analyst claims

The United States has reportedly demanded up to $5 trillion from Gulf Arab allies in connection with the war on Iran, according to Omani journalist Salem al-Juhouri speaking on BBC Arabic.

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Juhouri said there are reports and "leaks" suggesting the Trump administration is demanding financial contributions from Gulf Cooperation Council countries tied to both continuing and ending the conflict.

"Today we are talking about certain leaks in which the American president is demanding that the GCC states pay approximately $5 trillion if they want this war to continue, and if they want it to stop, they must pay $2.5 trillion to the United States for what has been accomplished over the past period," Juhouri said.

He also claimed the US administration is exerting pressure on Gulf countries to participate in the conflict both militarily and financially, as part of broader efforts to secure support from regional allies during the ongoing war.

There has been no official confirmation from US or Gulf authorities regarding the claims. The remarks remain based on reported "leaks" cited during the BBC Arabic broadcast.

Regional escalation has continued since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on February 28, killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.