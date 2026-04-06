Artemis starts final run-up to lunar slingshot: NASA livestream

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Artemis mission shares office space -- and physics -- with Apollo
04-04-2026 19:50 HKT
NASA's Artemis astronauts enter final preparations for Moon mission
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China vows to develop space tourism, explore deep space as it races US
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Trump urges 2028 astronaut moon landing in sweeping space policy order
19-12-2025 10:55 HKT
Blue Origin to renew Mars satellite launch bid as geomagnetic storm fades
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Eyes turn to space to feed power-hungry data centers
06-11-2025 11:05 HKT