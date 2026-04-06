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Artemis starts final run-up to lunar slingshot: NASA livestream

WORLD
40 mins ago
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This screengrab taken from a NASA livestream shows the Orion spacecraft with one of its four solar array panels, with the Moon in the distance, on April 5, 2026. (AFP)
This screengrab taken from a NASA livestream shows the Orion spacecraft with one of its four solar array panels, with the Moon in the distance, on April 5, 2026. (AFP)

The Artemis astronauts entered the final phase of their run-up to a lunar loop on Monday, a tipping point of sorts that means the Moon’s gravity is now having a stronger pull on the spacecraft than Earth's.

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The Orion capsule will now whip around the Moon, setting the crew up to travel farther from our home planet than any human before.

(AFP)

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Photo by NASA / NASA / AFP This screengrab from a NASA live broadcast video footage shows NASA astronaut and Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman (C), NASA astronaut and Artemis II Mission Specialist Christina Koch (R) and NASA astronaut and Artemis II pilot Victor Glover working inside the Orion spacecraft as they pass the halfway point between Earth and the Moon on the way to their planned lunar flyby in the Orion spacecraft, on April 3, 2026.
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