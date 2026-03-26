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FINANCE

Saudi finance minister warns prolonged Iran conflict could worsen oil supply disruptions

FINANCE
7 mins ago
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Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said on Thursday that unless the Iran conflict is resolved quickly, supply chain disruptions, particularly in oil, could worsen.

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“We really need to make sure we resolve the conflict very quickly and come together to do that for the global economy not to be impacted even more,” Al-Jadaan said at the FII PRIORITY Summit in Miami on Thursday.

“What we saw in the last few weeks is an impact beyond what we have seen even post-COVID, in terms of supply chain disruption and if this continues, I think we will see even more severe impact.”

Reuters

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