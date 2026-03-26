Saudi finance minister warns prolonged Iran conflict could worsen oil supply disruptions

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Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said on Thursday that unless the Iran conflict is resolved quickly, supply chain disruptions, particularly in oil, could worsen.
“We really need to make sure we resolve the conflict very quickly and come together to do that for the global economy not to be impacted even more,” Al-Jadaan said at the FII PRIORITY Summit in Miami on Thursday.
“What we saw in the last few weeks is an impact beyond what we have seen even post-COVID, in terms of supply chain disruption and if this continues, I think we will see even more severe impact.”
Reuters
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