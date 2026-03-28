logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Millions angry with Trump expected to fill American streets

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. President Donald Trump departs Air Force One at Miami International Airport on March 27, 2026 in Miami, Florida. President Trump traveled to speak at a summit in Miami Beach before heading to Palm Beach for the weekend. Nathan Howard/Getty Images/AFP
U.S. President Donald Trump departs Air Force One at Miami International Airport on March 27, 2026 in Miami, Florida. President Trump traveled to speak at a summit in Miami Beach before heading to Palm Beach for the weekend. Nathan Howard/Getty Images/AFP

Massive nationwide protests against US President Donald Trump are expected Saturday as millions of people vent fury over what they see as his authoritarian bent and other forms of cruel, law-trampling governance.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

It is the third time in less than a year that Americans will take to the streets as part of a grassroots movement called "No Kings," the most vocal and visual conduit for opposition to Trump since he began his second term in January 2025.

And now they have something new to fume over -- the war in Iran that Trump launched alongside Israel, with ever-shifting goals and timelines for completion.

The first such nationwide protest day came in June on Trump's 79th birthday and coincided with a military parade in Washington that he insisted on holding.

Several million people turned out, from New York to San Francisco and many places in between.

The second "No Kings" day in October drew an estimated seven million protesters, according to organizers.

The goal now is to bring out even more people on Saturday, as Trump's approval rating is low at around 40 percent and midterm elections loom in November, when Trump's Republicans could lose control of both chambers.

Just as Trump is worshipped by many in his "Make America Great Again" movement, on the other side of America's wide political chasm he is disliked or even loathed with equal passion.

Trump foes bemoan his penchant for ruling by executive decree, his use of the Justice Department to prosecute opponents, his embrace of fossil fuels and climate change denial even as the planet warms, his fight against racial and gender diversity programs, and his newfound taste for flexing US military power after campaigning as a man of peace.

"Since the last time we marched, this administration has dragged us deeper into war," said Naveed Shah of Common Defense, a veterans association that belongs to the "No Kings" movement.

"At home, we've watched citizens killed in the streets by militarized forces. We've seen families torn apart and immigrant communities targeted. All of it done in the name of one man trying to rule like a king," Shah said.

- Springsteen in Minneapolis -

Organizers say more than 3,000 rallies are planned, an increase from the last protest day, in major cities coast to coast and in suburbs and rural areas -- even in the Alaskan town of Kotzebue, above the Arctic circle.

Minnesota will be a key focal point, returning to the limelight months after becoming ground zero for the national debate over Trump's violent immigration crackdown.

Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen, a fierce critic of the president, is scheduled to perform in St. Paul, the capital of the northern state, his song "Streets of Minneapolis."

It is a ballad he wrote and recorded in the space of 24 hours in memory of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, Americans shot and killed by federal agents during protests in frigid January weather against Trump's immigration offensive.

"Masked secret police terrorizing our communities. An illegal, catastrophic war putting us in danger and driving up our costs. Attacks on our freedom of speech, our civil rights, our freedom to vote. Costs pushing families to the brink. Trump wants to rule over us as a tyrant," the "No Kings" movement said.

It said what began in 2025 as a simple day of defiance has mushroomed into a powerful movement of national resistance to the Trump administration.

Organizers say two-thirds of those who plan to rally Saturday do not live in big cities, which in America are often Democratic strongholds -- a data point that is up sharply since the last protest.

"America is at an inflection point," said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

"People are afraid, and they can't afford basic necessities. It's time the administration listened and helped them build a better life rather than stoking hate and fear."

AFP

MillionsangryTrumpAmerican streets

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump exits Air Force One along with his son Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson while arriving at Palm Beach International Airport on March 27, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida. President Trump will spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Nathan Howard/Getty Images/AFP
Trump says US may not be there for NATO if needed
WORLD
3 hours ago
A woman walks next to a mural depicting the late leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 22, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
One month into Iran war, only hard choices for Trump
WORLD
6 hours ago
Onlookers watch from a window the site of a residential building damaged by a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 27, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump extends deadline for striking Iran's energy plants to April 7
WORLD
10 hours ago
People queue to fill petrol in their two-wheelers with concerns over potential supply disruptions, but authorities say there are no shortages, amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Ahmedabad, India, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
Trump's Iran war pushes India to rekindle old friendship with Russia
WORLD
27-03-2026 17:00 HKT
Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP Federal law enforcement agents stand inside Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, on March 23, 2026.
Trump says ordering airport security workers be paid
WORLD
27-03-2026 12:12 HKT
A view of a residential building that was damaged by a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 23, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump extends deadline for striking Iran's energy plants to April 7
WORLD
27-03-2026 09:29 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump says Iran 'better get serious' in Mideast war talks
WORLD
27-03-2026 04:29 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Iran sees US peace plan as 'one-sided' as Trump raises stakes with oil threat
WORLD
27-03-2026 04:22 HKT
Tasnim News Agency
Israel defence minister says Iran Guards navy commander killed in strike
WORLD
27-03-2026 03:49 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping react as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
Trump plans May visit to China for talks with Xi after Iran war delay
CHINA
26-03-2026 19:28 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 2 departures to open May 27; fifteen airlines to relocate
NEWS
27-03-2026 19:22 HKT
Man found injured on tracks after East Rail Line service severely disrupted
NEWS
27-03-2026 18:05 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Iran names six countries whose ships can pass through Strait of Hormuz, mulls US$2 million transit fee
WORLD
27-03-2026 07:44 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.