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WORLD

UK's Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie not attending royal family's Easter service

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Britain's Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie leave after attending the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church, as the royals take residence at the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo
Britain's Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie leave after attending the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church, as the royals take residence at the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Britain's Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, will not be at the royal family's Easter church service this Sunday, said a royal source.

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Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, was arrested in February by police on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Last year, Charles was joined by Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and the pair's daughters, Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36 at the Easter service at Windsor Castle, a traditional annual gathering for the family.

But a royal source said on Tuesday that the princesses would not be there this Easter, adding that it was their decision, not Charles's.

Amid speculation about the appearance of the sisters alongside senior royals in future, the source added that their absence on Sunday does not apply to future royal engagements.

The arrest of Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, heralded one of the worst crises for the British monarchy in 90 years, marking the latest stage of a downfall linked to his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor, who denies wrongdoing and has said he regrets his friendship with Epstein, has been stripped of all his titles, his mansion and any public involvement with the family. 

Reuters

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