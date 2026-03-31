logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Indonesia trims meals programme: what next?

WORLD
5 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Students eat meals from the free nutritious meals program at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 6, 2025. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Students eat meals from the free nutritious meals program at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 6, 2025. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Indonesia will make cuts to its free school meals programme from Tuesday as it seeks to set aside billions of dollars to counteract budget pressures brought on by the Middle East war and soaring oil prices.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The programme, which feeds an estimated 60 million children and pregnant and breastfeeding women at a cost of nearly a tenth of the annual budget, is President Prabowo Subianto's signature project.

Here's what we know:

- What is being cut? -

At a cabinet meeting over the weekend, ministers and Prabowo decided to trim the programme from six days per week to five in primary and secondary schools starting Tuesday.

In regions with high malnutrition rates, meals will remain available on Saturdays, when many Indonesian schools are open in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

The move will save "around 40 trillion rupiah ($2.3 billion)," Nanik Sudaryati Deyang, deputy head of the government's National Nutrition Agency, told AFP on Sunday.

The cut may be reviewed if conditions change.

Launched in January 2025, the initiative was touted by the government as a way to tackle a malnutrition and stunting crisis in the country of 284 million people.

The program has a target of ultimately feeding 83 million people, but it has come under the spotlight after thousands of recipients contracted food poisoning.

- A harbinger of more to come? -

The Indonesian government is also weighing options for curbing fuel consumption as the war in the Middle East has disrupted global energy supply.

The country produces crude but is a net importer of the commodity. It heavily subsidises fuel and natural gas for domestic consumers.

The government has so far defended the subsidy, which at $12.3 billion represents about five percent of the total annual budget for 2026.

Observers say the government's hand may be forced given that Indonesia is required by law to keep its fiscal deficit under three percent of gross domestic product.

The 2026 fuel subsidy calculation was premised on a global oil price of $70 per barrel, but prices have since topped $100.

Firman Noor, a political researcher with the government-funded National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), told AFP the cut to the meal programme "indicates that the pressure on our financial strength stemming from the war is already beginning to be felt".

"This is a warning that we must get prepared like other countries. And just be frank, we need an adjustment because we never know when the war will end, which will surely drive oil prices higher."

Previous subsidy cuts have led to mass riots.

- Is it enough? -

Earlier this month, presidential spokesman Prasetyo Hadi said the government was seeking to set aside as much as 80 trillion rupiah to shield its economy from the Middle East fallout, without disclosing further details.

Measures under consideration include ordering government workers to work from home one day per week, cutting back on official travel and encouraging bicycle, electronic car and public transport use to preserve valuable fuel.

Analysts said savings from trimming the free meals programme were not nearly enough if the government intends to meet its fiscal deficit limit.

"Without changes in big budget (programmes), I don't see steps taken by the government, such as cutting back on free meals from six to five days or one day work-from-home per week, as adequate to tackle" the widening deficit, said Deni Friawan, a researcher of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). 

AFP

Indonesiamealsprogramme

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi enter the room to have talks at the Akasaka guesthouse in Tokyo, Japan March 31, 2026. YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/Pool via REUTERS
Japan to coordinate on energy with Indonesia as Iran war disrupts supplies
WORLD
19 mins ago
Affan Haritsah, 11 and Kevin Prince, 14, play games on their phones, as Indonesia's communications and digital information ministry implements restrictions against "high-risk" social media platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, and Roblox, in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, March 28, 2026. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Indonesia summons Meta and Google over non-compliance with child social media curbs, minister says
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP Children play online games against each other on smartphones and tablets along an alley in Jakarta on March 26, 2026.
Indonesia begins enforcing social media ban for under-16s
WORLD
28-03-2026 18:52 HKT
Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP year-old girls use their smartphones on a street in Jakarta on March 26, 2026.
Indonesian kids brace themselves for social media ban
WORLD
27-03-2026 20:47 HKT
Photo by TIMUR MATAHARI / AFP Jelita, a Bengal tiger, is seen in her enclosure at Bandung Zoo in Bandung, West Java, on March 26, 2026.
Virus kills tiger cubs in Indonesian zoo
WORLD
27-03-2026 18:35 HKT
Advocacy for Democracy Team (TAUD) members hold posters in solidarity with Andrie Yunus, an activist and deputy coordinator with Indonesia's rights group Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (KontraS), who suffered burns to 24% of his face and arms from acid thrown by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle on March 12, after a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 16, 2026. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Indonesia arrests four military officers allegedly involved in acid attack on activist
WORLD
18-03-2026 18:58 HKT
Passengers arrive at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, September 2, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo
Indonesian police detain three Europeans accused of producing porn
WORLD
17-03-2026 13:52 HKT
Pacific Century Place. PCPD
PCPD agrees to sell grade A office building in Indonesia for US$400 million
FINANCE
16-03-2026 10:23 HKT
logo
(Video) Window cleaner dies after 15-minute pendulum smash into tower in Indonesia storm
WORLD
10-03-2026 04:14 HKT
Boys in solidarity with Palestinians hold signs as they take part in a protest, outside the U.S. embassy, against Israel and demanding that the Indonesian government cancel the proposed multinational peacekeeping force for Gaza, following Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto invitation to Washington later this month for the first meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 13, 2026. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Indonesia will quit Trump's Board of Peace if it does not benefit Palestinians, Prabowo says
WORLD
07-03-2026 10:13 HKT
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
NEWS
29-03-2026 17:41 HKT
2 dead after bus rear-ends broken-down taxi on Tsing Ma Bridge
NEWS
14 hours ago
A new dawn for HK tourism: Long-haul visitors jump significantly as European markets boom
EDITORIAL
30-03-2026 04:28 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.