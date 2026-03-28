logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

How many people have been killed in the US-Israeli war on Iran?

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Burnt out cars at the site where damage was caused following the launch of barrages of Iranian missiles towards Israel, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Kiryat Ono, Israel March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Oren Ben Hakoon
Burnt out cars at the site where damage was caused following the launch of barrages of Iranian missiles towards Israel, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Kiryat Ono, Israel March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Oren Ben Hakoon

Thousands of people have been killed across the Middle East in the Iran war, which began when the U.S. and Israel struck Iran on February 28, triggering Iranian attacks on Israel, U.S. bases and Gulf states, while also opening a new front in Lebanon.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Here are the latest death tolls reported, which Reuters has not independently verified.

IRAN

U.S.-based rights group HRANA said on Friday that 3,389 people have been killed since the war erupted. It said 1,527 of those were civilians, including at least 228 children.

The group says its data comes from field reports, local contacts, medical and emergency sources, civil society networks, open-source materials and official statements.

At least 1,900 people have been killed and 20,000 injured in Iran in the U.S.-Israeli strikes so far, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Friday.

It was not clear if those figures included at least 104 people who the Iranian military said were killed in a U.S. attack on an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka on March 4.

LEBANON

Lebanese authorities say 1,142 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since March 2, including at least 122 children.

More than 400 fighters from Hezbollah have been killed since the Lebanese armed group launched attacks in a new war with Israel on March 2, two sources familiar with the group's count told Reuters. It is not clear if the death toll reported by the authorities include the number of fighters.

IRAQ

At least 95 people have been killed since the start of the crisis, according to Iraqi health authorities. Those include civilians, members of the Iran-affiliated Shi'ite Popular Mobilisation Forces, U.S.-allied Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, and army soldiers.

One foreign crew member was killed in an attack on tankers near an Iraqi port, according to port security officials.

ISRAEL

Missiles launched from Iran and Lebanon towards Israel have killed 19 people in Israel, according to Israel's ambulance service. The Israeli military said four of its soldiers were also killed in southern Lebanon.

Separately, Israeli forces misfired and killed an Israeli farmer near the border with Lebanon on March 22.

UNITED STATES

Thirteen service members have been killed. Six were confirmed dead after a U.S. military refuelling aircraft crashed over Iraq, the U.S. military said, while seven others have been killed in action during operations against Iran.

Twelve U.S. troops were wounded, two of them seriously, in an Iranian military strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, a U.S. official told Reuters on Friday.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Ten people have been killed in Iranian attacks, including two army soldiers, according to the UAE authorities.

QATAR

Seven people were killed on March 22 in a deadly helicopter crash in Qatar's territorial waters after a technical malfunction during "routine duty," according to Qatar's defence ministry. No further details were provided.

Four of those killed were Qatari armed forces personnel, one a Turkish serviceman from the Qatar-Turkey joint forces and two were technicians working for Turkey's defence giant ASELSAN.

KUWAIT

Authorities have reported six deaths, including two people killed in Iranian attacks, two interior ministry officers and two army soldiers.

WEST BANK

Four Palestinian women were killed in an Iranian missile attack in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

SYRIA

Four people were killed when an Iranian missile struck a building in the southern city of Sweida on February 28, state news agency SANA said.

BAHRAIN

Two people were killed in two separate Iranian attacks, with the most recent hitting a residential building in the capital Manama, according to the interior ministry.

The UAE's defence ministry said on March 24 that one of its civilian contractors was killed in an Iranian attack on Bahrain. It identified the contractor as a Moroccan national.

OMAN

Two people were reported killed on March 13 in a drone strike on an industrial zone in Sohar province, marking the first fatalities inside the country, which had been hosting mediation talks between the U.S. and Iran. One person died earlier when a projectile hit a tanker off the coast of Muscat, the vessel's manager said.

SAUDI ARABIA

Two people were killed when a projectile fell on a residential location in Al-Kharj city, southeast of the capital Riyadh.

FRANCE

One French soldier was killed and six others were wounded after a drone attack in northern Iraq, where they were providing counter-terrorism training.

Reuters

peoplekilledUSIsraeliwarIran

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump exits Air Force One along with his son Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson while arriving at Palm Beach International Airport on March 27, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida. President Trump will spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Nathan Howard/Getty Images/AFP
Trump says US may not be there for NATO if needed
WORLD
1 min ago
A boy stands as he joins Houthi supporters during a demonstration in solidarity with Iran and Lebanon, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Sanaa, Yemen March 6, 2026. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Who are the Houthis, Iran’s allies in Yemen?
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP Rocket trails are seen in the sky above the Israeli coastal city of Netanya amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks on March 28, 2026.
US envoy predicts Iran talks as war enters second month
WORLD
1 hour ago
A woman walks next to a mural depicting the late leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 22, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
One month into Iran war, only hard choices for Trump
WORLD
3 hours ago
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he speaks to the press before his departure following a G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting with Partner Countries before his departure at the Bourget airport in Le Bourget, outside Paris, France, March 27, 2026. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS
Rubio says Iran war to last 'weeks not months,' no US ground troops needed
WORLD
4 hours ago
US Vice President JD Vance addresses a Fraud Task Force meeting in the Indian Treaty Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on 27 March, 2026. (Photo by Oliver Contreras / AFP)
US vice president says he's obsessed with UFOs
WORLD
5 hours ago
Onlookers watch from a window the site of a residential building damaged by a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 27, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump extends deadline for striking Iran's energy plants to April 7
WORLD
7 hours ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St opens lower as Iran strike delays offers limited calm
FINANCE
19 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to reporters before boarding a plane as he is headed to France where he will take part in the G7 foreign ministers' meeting, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., March 26, 2026. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS
Europeans to press Rubio over Russian support for Iran at G7 meeting
WORLD
20 hours ago
Photo by - / AFP Smoke rises from the area of the Kuwait International Airport after a reported drone strike hit a fuel depot on March 25, 2026.
US weighs sending up to 10,000 troops to Middle East
WORLD
21 hours ago
Man found injured on tracks after East Rail Line service severely disrupted
NEWS
23 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Iran names six countries whose ships can pass through Strait of Hormuz, mulls US$2 million transit fee
WORLD
27-03-2026 07:44 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 2 departures to open May 27; fifteen airlines to relocate
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.