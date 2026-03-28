How many people have been killed in the US-Israeli war on Iran?

Thousands of people have been killed across the Middle East in the Iran war, which began when the U.S. and Israel struck Iran on February 28, triggering Iranian attacks on Israel, U.S. bases and Gulf states, while also opening a new front in Lebanon.

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Here are the latest death tolls reported, which Reuters has not independently verified.

IRAN

U.S.-based rights group HRANA said on Friday that 3,389 people have been killed since the war erupted. It said 1,527 of those were civilians, including at least 228 children.

The group says its data comes from field reports, local contacts, medical and emergency sources, civil society networks, open-source materials and official statements.

At least 1,900 people have been killed and 20,000 injured in Iran in the U.S.-Israeli strikes so far, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Friday.

It was not clear if those figures included at least 104 people who the Iranian military said were killed in a U.S. attack on an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka on March 4.

LEBANON

Lebanese authorities say 1,142 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since March 2, including at least 122 children.

More than 400 fighters from Hezbollah have been killed since the Lebanese armed group launched attacks in a new war with Israel on March 2, two sources familiar with the group's count told Reuters. It is not clear if the death toll reported by the authorities include the number of fighters.

IRAQ

At least 95 people have been killed since the start of the crisis, according to Iraqi health authorities. Those include civilians, members of the Iran-affiliated Shi'ite Popular Mobilisation Forces, U.S.-allied Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, and army soldiers.

One foreign crew member was killed in an attack on tankers near an Iraqi port, according to port security officials.

ISRAEL

Missiles launched from Iran and Lebanon towards Israel have killed 19 people in Israel, according to Israel's ambulance service. The Israeli military said four of its soldiers were also killed in southern Lebanon.

Separately, Israeli forces misfired and killed an Israeli farmer near the border with Lebanon on March 22.

UNITED STATES

Thirteen service members have been killed. Six were confirmed dead after a U.S. military refuelling aircraft crashed over Iraq, the U.S. military said, while seven others have been killed in action during operations against Iran.

Twelve U.S. troops were wounded, two of them seriously, in an Iranian military strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, a U.S. official told Reuters on Friday.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Ten people have been killed in Iranian attacks, including two army soldiers, according to the UAE authorities.

QATAR

Seven people were killed on March 22 in a deadly helicopter crash in Qatar's territorial waters after a technical malfunction during "routine duty," according to Qatar's defence ministry. No further details were provided.

Four of those killed were Qatari armed forces personnel, one a Turkish serviceman from the Qatar-Turkey joint forces and two were technicians working for Turkey's defence giant ASELSAN.

KUWAIT

Authorities have reported six deaths, including two people killed in Iranian attacks, two interior ministry officers and two army soldiers.

WEST BANK

Four Palestinian women were killed in an Iranian missile attack in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

SYRIA

Four people were killed when an Iranian missile struck a building in the southern city of Sweida on February 28, state news agency SANA said.

BAHRAIN

Two people were killed in two separate Iranian attacks, with the most recent hitting a residential building in the capital Manama, according to the interior ministry.

The UAE's defence ministry said on March 24 that one of its civilian contractors was killed in an Iranian attack on Bahrain. It identified the contractor as a Moroccan national.

OMAN

Two people were reported killed on March 13 in a drone strike on an industrial zone in Sohar province, marking the first fatalities inside the country, which had been hosting mediation talks between the U.S. and Iran. One person died earlier when a projectile hit a tanker off the coast of Muscat, the vessel's manager said.

SAUDI ARABIA

Two people were killed when a projectile fell on a residential location in Al-Kharj city, southeast of the capital Riyadh.

FRANCE

One French soldier was killed and six others were wounded after a drone attack in northern Iraq, where they were providing counter-terrorism training.

Reuters