logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US links security guarantees to Ukraine giving up Donbas, Zelenskiy says

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

The U.S. is making its offer of security guarantees for a peace deal in Ukraine conditional on Kyiv ceding all of the country's eastern region of Donbas to Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Reuters in an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

With the U.S. focused on its own conflict with Iran, President Donald Trump is applying pressure to Ukraine in an effort to bring a quick end to the four-year war triggered by Russia's 2022 invasion, Zelenskiy said.

"The Middle East definitely has an impact on President Trump, and I think on his next steps. President Trump, unfortunately, in my opinion, still chooses a strategy of putting more pressure on the Ukrainian side," he told Reuters.

The U.S., Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of high-level, trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi and Geneva this year in a bid to negotiate an end to Europe's bloodiest conflict since World War Two, which has laid waste to swaths of Ukraine and killed hundreds of thousands of people.

The Ukrainian leader has repeatedly said robust security guarantees from international partners are needed to ensure that Russia does not restart hostilities in the future, after any peace deal is agreed.

Two vital questions remained unresolved regarding security guarantees, Zelenskiy said: Who would help to fund Ukraine's weapons purchases to sustain its military deterrent, and how exactly would its allies respond in the face of any future Russian aggression?

"The Americans are prepared to finalise these guarantees at a high level once Ukraine is ready to withdraw from Donbas," said the 48-year-old leader, who added that he understood the "subtleties" of the American position although he had not participated directly himself in the trilateral talks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin insists that control of the whole of Donbas is an essential element of his war aims, which Moscow would achieve on the battlefield if it could not do so at the negotiating table.

But the pace of Russia's advance has been slow over the past two years. Military analysts say it could take a long time and a significant amount of manpower to conquer all of Donbas, which includes a so-called Fortress Belt of cities heavily fortified by the Ukrainian military.

Zelenskiy warned that a withdrawal would compromise the security of both Ukraine and, by extension, Europe, by handing the region's strong defensive positions to Russia.

"I would very much like the American side to understand that the eastern part of our country is part of our security guarantees," he said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zelenskiy had said in January that a security guarantees document between Ukraine and the U.S. was "100% ready" and waiting to be signed. On Tuesday, following weekend talks between U.S. and Ukrainian officials in Miami, he said there was still work to be done.

RUSSIA IS BETTING U.S. WILL WALK AWAY, ZELENSKIY SAYS

Speaking in a gilded meeting room at the presidential offices in central Kyiv, Zelenskiy said Russia was betting Washington would lose interest if the peace talks stalled and would walk away. He acknowledged that there was some risk of this.

A fourth round of trilateral talks due this month was postponed due to the Iran conflict.

Zelenskiy questioned, however, whether Russia was willing to sacrifice hundreds of thousands more soldiers in an effort to capture the area of Donbas it does not already control – roughly 6,000 square km. He repeated that a summit with Trump, Putin and himself was the only way to settle outstanding questions on territory and security guarantees to clinch a peace deal.

The Ukrainian leader shrugged off past tensions between himself and Trump. "I am not a box of chocolates or a car, to be liked or disliked by one person or another," he said. "In my opinion, the President of the United States looks at this more pragmatically, and he probably wants the war to end quickly. We also want to do so quickly."

Following heavy Russian bombardment of Ukrainian cities on Wednesday, Zelenskiy thanked the Trump administration for maintaining the supplies of Patriot missile defence systems, despite increased demand for these weapons because of the conflict in the Gulf.

Ukrainian officials have previously expressed fears that shipments of U.S.-made Patriots - the only missiles in Ukraine's arsenal capable of downing Russian ballistic missiles – would dry up because of the Iran conflict.

"Deliveries to us were not stopped. I'm very grateful to President Trump, and to his team," Zelenskiy said. "But this supply of Patriot missiles is not as large as we need."

Meanwhile, Ukraine was making progress in its production of its own long-range missiles and drones, allowing it to strike deep within Russia in retaliation for Russian bombardment of Ukrainian cities, Zelenskiy said.

Reuters

USsecurity guaranteesUkraineDonbasZelenskiy

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall Street opens higher on hopes of Middle East de-escalation
FINANCE
13 hours ago
A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland, California, U.S., August 4, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
US import prices post largest gain in nearly four years in February
FINANCE
13 hours ago
Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP An American Airlines jet taxis past the Air Canada Express CRJ-900 that collided with a Port Authority fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York, after the airport resumed operations on March 23, 2026.
US officials downplay controller 'distraction' in New York crash
WORLD
16 hours ago
Chairman and CEO of BlackRock Larry Fink speaks during the 2026 Infrastructure Summit of government officials, corporate executives, and labor leaders, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
BlackRock CEO Fink warns of 'global recession' if oil goes to US$150, BBC reports
FINANCE
18 hours ago
A view of a residential building damaged by a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 23, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran military spokesperson says US is negotiating with itself, state media
WORLD
19 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he steps from Air Force One upon his arrival in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., March 20, 2026. (Reuters)
Traders bet US$500 million on oil price just before Trump's post on delay to Iran attack
FINANCE
20 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Trump reshapes US historical and cultural institutions
WORLD
21 hours ago
The SK Hynix logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
SK Hynix files confidentiality for 2026 US listing
INNOVATION
25-03-2026 10:34 HKT
Federal Reserve Board Governor Michael Barr speaks about ?rtificial Intelligence and the Labor Market" to the New York Association for Business Economics (NYABE) in New York City, U.S., February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Fed's Barr sees rates holding steady 'for some time' given above-target inflation
FINANCE
25-03-2026 10:13 HKT
The CEO of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2026. REUTERS
JPMorgan's Dimon says he is 'a little optimistic' on Iran conflict
FINANCE
25-03-2026 10:08 HKT
HK records hottest day of the year so far at 30 degrees
NEWS
14 hours ago
HK restaurants sweep top two spots at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants
NEWS
8 hours ago
Photo by GREGG NEWTON / AFP News media gather to view the NASA's Artemis II Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft at Launch Pad 39B at sunrise at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on March 24, 2026.
Artemis 2 Moon mission: a primer
WORLD
25-03-2026 10:06 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.