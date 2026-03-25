logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Spanish PM says Middle East war 'far worse' than Iraq in 2003

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP Spain's Prime minister Pedro Sanchez listens as Spain's opposition Popular Party (PP) leader speaks at the congress in Madrid on March 25, 2026.
Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP Spain's Prime minister Pedro Sanchez listens as Spain's opposition Popular Party (PP) leader speaks at the congress in Madrid on March 25, 2026.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned Wednesday that the Middle East war presented a "far worse" scenario than the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"This is not the same scenario as the illegal war in Iraq. We are facing something far worse. Much worse. With a potential impact that is far broader and far deeper," he told parliament.

"This time, it's an absurd and illegal war. A cruel one that sets us back from achieving our economic, social, and environmental goals."

The Socialist premier has refused Washington's requests to use Madrid's military bases against Iran, despite US President Donald Trump's threat to sever trade with Spain as a result.

Sanchez said the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 had failed to achieve its goals and instead made life worse for ordinary people, saying it led to a sharp increase in fuel and grocery prices, a migration crisis and jihadist attacks in Europe.

He warned that the attacks on Iran could have a similar economic impact for millions.
"Every bomb that falls in the Middle East eventually hits -- as we are already seeing -- the wallets of our families," Sanchez said.

His government approved last week a sweeping package worth five billion euros ($5.8 billion) aimed at cushioning the economic impact of the Middle East war, which included reductions on taxes on fuel.

"It is not fair that some set the world on fire while others bear the ashes. It is not right that Spaniards and other Europeans should pay out of their own pockets for this illegal war," Sanchez said.

His Iraq reference may strike a chord with Spanish voters.

Support for that war by the conservative Popular Party (PP) in power at the time which sent troops to Iraq was widely unpopular and sparked mass protests.

Some analysts say it paved the way for the Socialist Party's surprise win in March 2004, days after deadly jihadist bombings hit Madrid.

A branch of Al-Qaeda claimed responsibility for the attacks and called for the withdrawal of Spanish forces from Iraq.

A majority of Spaniards, 53.2 percent, back Sanchez's decision not to let the United States use the Rota naval base and Moron airbase in strikes against Iran, a poll published earlier this month in daily newspaper El Pais showed. 

AFP

Spanish PMMiddle Eastwarfar worseIraq2003

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
An Emirates airplane at Dubai International Airport, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 8, 2026. Picture taken by phone. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Airlines cancel more flights as Middle East conflict escalates
WORLD
24-03-2026 19:57 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One on March 23, 2026 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. President Trump arrived from Memphis, Tennessee after participating in a roundtable discussion regarding the Memphis Safe Task Force (MSTF) in combating violent crime. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images/AFP
Iran war, midterm elections hang over US conservative summit
WORLD
24-03-2026 13:31 HKT
Vehicles queue up at a fuel station in Phnom Penh on March 23, 2026. (AFP)
Mideast war threatens energy crisis worse than 1970s oil shocks
WORLD
23-03-2026 17:07 HKT
Prices are seen at a gas station on Capitol Hill amid the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Iran war's energy impact forces world to pay up, cut consumption
WORLD
21-03-2026 20:09 HKT
Smoke rises from a Lebanese village near the border with Israel, amid escalation between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel, and amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, as seen from northern Israel, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
How Iran's IRGC rebooted Lebanon's Hezbollah to be ready for war
WORLD
21-03-2026 17:03 HKT
An armoured personnel carrier (APC) and a self-propelled artillery unit at the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon, amid escalation between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel, and amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in northern Israel, March 20, 2026. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Israel, Iran trade attacks as US sends Marines to Middle East
WORLD
21-03-2026 16:20 HKT
A member of the Israeli police inspects part of an Iranian missile in a living room, after Iran launched barrages of missiles towards Israel, amid the U.S.–Israeli conflict with Iran, in Rehovot, Israel, March 20, 2026. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
US sending Marines and amphibious assault ship to Middle East, officials say
WORLD
21-03-2026 12:32 HKT
A view of damaged buildings at an impact site following missile attack from Iran on Israel, in Ramat Gan, Israel, June 14, 2025. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Trump says considering 'winding down' Iran war, US eases oil sanctions
WORLD
21-03-2026 11:07 HKT
A JetBlue aircraft lands under the DC skyline featuring the U.S. Capitol building, near United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Airlines aircraft on the tarmac at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. January 25, 2025. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/File Photo
US airlines lean on demand, fares as Iran war rattles overseas peers
WORLD
20-03-2026 21:21 HKT
Trump campaign merchandise vendor David Dickson from Florida holds Trump campaign "Make America Great Again" hats dusted with falling snow outside a Trump campaign town hall event in Londonderry, New Hampshire February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
MAGA devotees unshaken by Trump's war on Iran
WORLD
20-03-2026 17:39 HKT
(Source: Threads)
Man arrested after two women allegedly molested on Tuen Ma Line MTR train
NEWS
24-03-2026 16:53 HKT
(File Photo)
Housing Bureau to open Kowloon City demo flats to showcase basic housing unit standards
NEWS
24-03-2026 20:55 HKT
Photo by GREGG NEWTON / AFP News media gather to view the NASA's Artemis II Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft at Launch Pad 39B at sunrise at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on March 24, 2026.
Artemis 2 Moon mission: a primer
WORLD
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.