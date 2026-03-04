logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

UNESCO-listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in strikes: Iranian media

WORLD
6 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Debris at the historical monument Golestan Palace after it was damaged in an Israeli and U.S. strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 3, 2026. (Reuters)
Debris at the historical monument Golestan Palace after it was damaged in an Israeli and U.S. strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 3, 2026. (Reuters)
Golestan PalaceUNESCO

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE / AFP Local residents watch fireworks light up the sky as part of Diwali celebrations, the Hindu festival of lights, in Mumbai on October 22, 2025.
Indian festival of lights Diwali joins UNESCO heritage list
WORLD
10-12-2025 20:48 HKT
Risotto con ossobuco is ready to be served at Cantina della Vetra restaurant as Italian cuisine awaits a crucial UNESCO decision that could recognise it as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in Milan, Italy, December 6, 2025. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Beyond pizza and pasta: Italy's culinary heritage awaits UNESCO nod
WORLD
09-12-2025 20:36 HKT
Members of the Trio 'Rond Om de Santis', yodel musicians Katja Burgler (L), Maya Stieger (R) and Peter Looser perform in the garden of the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on November 27, 2025. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
Yo-de-lay-UNESCO? Swiss hope for yodel heritage listing
WORLD
05-12-2025 17:35 HKT
Marvel at the magnificent fireworks at the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest
NEWS
03-10-2025 10:00 HKT
FILE - The empty beach of the Bombom resort on Principe Island, Nov. 8 2006. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)
UNESCO designates 26 new biosphere reserves amid biodiversity challenges and climate change
WORLD
27-09-2025 17:34 HKT
Marvel at the magnificent fireworks at the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest
NEWS
10-09-2025 15:30 HKT
Make your Macao trip more memorable! A guide to upcoming events
NEWS
15-08-2025 10:15 HKT
The logo of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) headquarters in Paris. (AFP)
China says US withdrawal from UNESCO not behaviour of 'responsible country'
CHINA
23-07-2025 17:31 HKT
People visit the Statue of Liberty, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in New York City, U.S., July 22, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Trump pulls US out of UN cultural agency UNESCO for second time
WORLD
23-07-2025 15:10 HKT
Food, culture, art and family fun in Macao! A guide to upcoming events
source: Threads
Not just for seniors: teens turn to dim sum for emotional ‘Last Day’ send-off
SOCIAL BUZZ
02-03-2026 21:14 HKT
Man, 19, arrested for repeatedly slapping baby on light rail in Tin Shui Wai
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
Gold rush in Yau Ma Tei as prices climb amid tensions
NEWS
03-03-2026 18:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.