logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Canada revises express entry immigration rules, adds military roles

WORLD
19-02-2026 15:34 HKT
logo
logo
logo
File Photo
File Photo
Canadaimmigration

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The Director of Immigration, Benson Kwok (right) and the Director-General of Investment Promotion at Invest Hong Kong, Alpha Lau (left) jointly present the two-year achievements of New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme. ISD
HK's investment immigration scheme draws 3,200 applications with $95 billion investment committed
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Workers install a fence around a makeshift memorial for the victims two days after a deadly mass shooting took place at a school in the town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, February 12, 2026. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
OpenAI outlines steps to boost safety measures in response to Canada school shooting
WORLD
27-02-2026 09:51 HKT
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney greets people after making an announcement on new measures to strengthen security, create prosperity, and reinforce strategic autonomy at Canadian Aviation Electronics (CAE), a flight simulation company, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on February 17, 2026. (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP)
Carney heads to Asia to promote Canada trade as US ties falter
WORLD
26-02-2026 12:24 HKT
Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger delivers the Democratic response to U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, in Williamsburg, Virginia, U.S., February 24, 2026. Mike Kropf/Pool via REUTERS
Virginia Governor Spanberger rips into Trump on economy, immigration
WORLD
25-02-2026 15:06 HKT
A woman visits a growing makeshift memorial on the steps of the town hall, four days after one of the worst mass shootings in recent Canadian history, in the town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, February 14, 2026. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier/File Photo
Canadian officials express disappointment to OpenAI representatives in wake of school shooting
WORLD
25-02-2026 14:11 HKT
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands before posing for a photo during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, in Alberta, Canada, June 17, 2025. REUTERS/Amber Bracken
India and Canada: trade, energy and diplomacy
WORLD
25-02-2026 12:04 HKT
Police tape surrounds a school in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, after Tuesday&#x27;s mass shooting. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI considered alerting Canadian police about school shooting suspect months ago
WORLD
21-02-2026 17:59 HKT
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Freeski Big Air Final - Livigno Snow Park, Livigno, Italy - February 16, 2026. Megan Oldham of Canada celebrates after winning gold medal at the Women's Freeski Big Air Final. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Olympics-Freestyle-Canada's Oldham pips Gu to take gold in women's big air
CHINA
17-02-2026 11:50 HKT
File Photo
China confirms visa-free access for Canada, UK visitors from Feb 17
CHINA
15-02-2026 18:35 HKT
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, and NDP interim leader Don Davies visit a makeshift memorial, three days after one of the worst mass shootings in recent Canadian history, in the town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, on Feb 13, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier)
Carney tells Tumbler Ridge residents that Canadians 'will always be with you' following mass shooting
WORLD
14-02-2026 10:27 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.