BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HK's investment immigration scheme draws 3,200 applications with $95 billion investment committed

FINANCE
4 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
The Director of Immigration, Benson Kwok (right) and the Director-General of Investment Promotion at Invest Hong Kong, Alpha Lau (left) jointly present the two-year achievements of New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme. ISD
Top News
Read More
Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger delivers the Democratic response to U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, in Williamsburg, Virginia, U.S., February 24, 2026. Mike Kropf/Pool via REUTERS
Virginia Governor Spanberger rips into Trump on economy, immigration
WORLD
25-02-2026 15:06 HKT
Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken June 14, 2022. REUTERS
(Budget 2026) HK to expedite Chinese govt bond futures issuance in yuan internationalization push
FINANCE
25-02-2026 12:22 HKT
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nvidia, OpenAI near US$30 billion investment in place of unfinished US$100 billion deal, FT reports
INNOVATION
20-02-2026 11:55 HKT
File Photo
Canada revises express entry immigration rules, adds military roles
WORLD
19-02-2026 15:34 HKT
Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP. This picture taken on January 20, 2026, shows vehicles driving along a road littered with illegally dumped waste by residents in Pamulang, South Tangerang, Banten.
Indonesia capital faces 'filthy' trash crisis
WORLD
17-02-2026 12:13 HKT
AFRC. SING TAO
Hong Kong’s accounting regulator voices concerns over rapid IPO growth
FINANCE
13-02-2026 21:34 HKT
A Taiwan flag flutters in Keelung, as China conducts "Justice Mission 2025" military drills around Taiwan, in Keelung, Taiwan, December 30, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang
US, Taiwan finalize deal to cut tariffs, boost purchases of US goods
FINANCE
13-02-2026 12:07 HKT
Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP A masked US federal immigration agent wearing a "Police ICE" badge patrols in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 4, 2026.
Trump suggests 'softer touch' needed on immigration
WORLD
05-02-2026 13:02 HKT
Timothy Fung
JP Morgan Private Bank sees 5 to 8 pc market dip as buying opportunity for Chinese stocks
FINANCE
04-02-2026 17:55 HKT
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Citi raises HK's 2026 GDP growth forecast to 3.2pc
FINANCE
02-02-2026 20:27 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
17 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
19 hours ago
