HK's investment immigration scheme draws 3,200 applications with $95 billion investment committed

Read More
Virginia Governor Spanberger rips into Trump on economy, immigration
25-02-2026 15:06 HKT
Canada revises express entry immigration rules, adds military roles
19-02-2026 15:34 HKT
Indonesia capital faces 'filthy' trash crisis
17-02-2026 12:13 HKT
Hong Kong’s accounting regulator voices concerns over rapid IPO growth
13-02-2026 21:34 HKT
US, Taiwan finalize deal to cut tariffs, boost purchases of US goods
13-02-2026 12:07 HKT
Trump suggests 'softer touch' needed on immigration
05-02-2026 13:02 HKT
Citi raises HK's 2026 GDP growth forecast to 3.2pc
02-02-2026 20:27 HKT
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT