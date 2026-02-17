logo
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Olympics-Freestyle-Canada's Oldham pips Gu to take gold in women's big air

CHINA
17-02-2026 11:50 HKT
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Freeski Big Air Final - Livigno Snow Park, Livigno, Italy - February 16, 2026. Megan Oldham of Canada celebrates after winning gold medal at the Women's Freeski Big Air Final. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Freeski Big Air Final - Livigno Snow Park, Livigno, Italy - February 16, 2026. Megan Oldham of Canada celebrates after winning gold medal at the Women's Freeski Big Air Final. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
OlympicsFreestyleCanadaOldham pipsGugoldwomenbig air

Top News
Read More
Workers install a fence around a makeshift memorial for the victims two days after a deadly mass shooting took place at a school in the town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, February 12, 2026. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
OpenAI outlines steps to boost safety measures in response to Canada school shooting
WORLD
27-02-2026 09:51 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / HOUSE OVERSIGHT DEMOCRATS / AFP This undated photo from the personal collection of Jeffrey Epstein provided by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on December 12, 2025, shows former Harvard President Larry Summers (L), his wife and actor and director Woody Allen.
Epstein files reveal links to cash, women, power in Africa
WORLD
26-02-2026 15:07 HKT
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney greets people after making an announcement on new measures to strengthen security, create prosperity, and reinforce strategic autonomy at Canadian Aviation Electronics (CAE), a flight simulation company, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on February 17, 2026. (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP)
Carney heads to Asia to promote Canada trade as US ties falter
WORLD
26-02-2026 12:24 HKT
Gold imitation and US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken February 20, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Gold climbs 1pc as US tariff uncertainty lifts safe-haven demand
FINANCE
25-02-2026 14:23 HKT
A woman visits a growing makeshift memorial on the steps of the town hall, four days after one of the worst mass shootings in recent Canadian history, in the town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, February 14, 2026. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier/File Photo
Canadian officials express disappointment to OpenAI representatives in wake of school shooting
WORLD
25-02-2026 14:11 HKT
A gold seller weighs a gold watch bracelet inside a gold shop, on the day that gold surges to set a fresh record high, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 22, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
(Budget 2026) Govt considers offering tax incentives for gold trading and settlement
FINANCE
25-02-2026 12:40 HKT
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands before posing for a photo during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, in Alberta, Canada, June 17, 2025. REUTERS/Amber Bracken
India and Canada: trade, energy and diplomacy
WORLD
25-02-2026 12:04 HKT
An Australian flag is pictured at its embassy in Beijing, China January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File photo
Australian gynaecologist accused of unneeded surgeries on women
WORLD
24-02-2026 18:41 HKT
Police tape surrounds a school in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, after Tuesday&#x27;s mass shooting. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI considered alerting Canadian police about school shooting suspect months ago
WORLD
21-02-2026 17:59 HKT
Price of 99 tael gold extends gain on first trading day of Year of Horse
FINANCE
20-02-2026 18:10 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
20 hours ago
