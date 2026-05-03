Croix du Nord proves staying power in Tenno Sho thriller

Croix du Nord answered questions about his perceived lack of stamina in dramatic fashion at Kyoto on Sunday, clinging on by a nose to win the G1 Tenno Sho (Spring) and become the first Japanese Derby winner in 19 years to capture Japan’s premier staying prize.

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The heavily backed favorite, already a three-time Group 1 winner over 2000m and 2400m, was trying 3200m for the first time. Yuichi Kitamura settled the Kitasan Black colt in about sixth as Mystery Way set the pace, before moving closer on the second circuit and launching his challenge turning for home.

Croix du Nord struck the front early in the straight and looked set for a clear win, but Wurttemberg swept from last with a powerful late run. After a prolonged wait for the photo, Croix du Nord was confirmed the winner in three minutes and 13.7 seconds on good turf. Wurttemberg was second, with Admire Terra a half-length away in third.

Trainer Takashi Saito admitted he thought his colt might have been caught.

“It was such a close race that I thought we might have been overtaken, so I am very glad we won,” Saito said.

Kitamura was equally relieved, saying he had doubts about whether 3200m was ideal.

“Honestly, I didn’t think 3200m was his best distance at all,” he said. “Since he was able to win despite that, I hope his versatility continues to expand.”

Saito said no next target had been set and that connections would decide after checking the colt’s condition following the grueling trip.