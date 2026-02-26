logo
Thai runner-up party seeks criminal case against election officials

WORLD NEWS
26-02-2026 20:11 HKT
Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP. Votes cast in Thailand's general election are seen in a ballot box in Buriram on February 8, 2026.
People walk past an anti-U.S. billboard in Tehran, Iran, February 19, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
US officials warn of Iranian threat to the US ahead of nuclear talks
WORLD NEWS
26-02-2026 09:20 HKT
A person votes during the general elections at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, February 8, 2026. REUTERS/Patipat Janthong/File Photo
Thailand edges closer to new government as poll body certifies most election results
WORLD NEWS
25-02-2026 21:02 HKT
A woman visits a growing makeshift memorial on the steps of the town hall, four days after one of the worst mass shootings in recent Canadian history, in the town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, February 14, 2026. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier/File Photo
Canadian officials express disappointment to OpenAI representatives in wake of school shooting
WORLD NEWS
25-02-2026 14:11 HKT
Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP. A tiger looks on while it is chained to be photographed by tourists at Chang Siam Park in Pattaya on February 12, 2020.
Virus kills dozens of tigers in Thailand park
WORLD NEWS
21-02-2026 13:39 HKT
Photo by STR / AFP Motorists drive past the Lao National Assembly ahead of the election in Vientiane on February 19, 2026.
Outspoken Laos lawmaker's election exit sparks rare dissent
WORLD NEWS
20-02-2026 21:23 HKT
Lion dancers perform on the eve of Lunar New Year in Chinatown, Bangkok, Thailand, February 16. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Thai cops go undercover as lion dancers to nab suspected thief
WORLD NEWS
19-02-2026 19:32 HKT
Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow attends the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Retreat (AMM) in Cebu, Philippines, January 29, 2026. Jacqueline Hernandez/POOL via REUTERS
Thailand talks with post-election Myanmar as "bridge" to ASEAN
WORLD NEWS
18-02-2026 20:09 HKT
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim applauds as Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and U.S. President Donald Trump hold up documents during the ceremonial signing of a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 26, 2025. Mohd Rasfan/Pool via REUTERS/ File Photo
Cambodian PM says Thailand is occupying territory after Trump-brokered ceasefire
WORLD NEWS
18-02-2026 12:22 HKT
A view of Kuala Lumpur's skyline, in Malaysia July 31, 2025. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File Photo
Malaysia drops defamation case against Australian in Thailand
WORLD NEWS
17-02-2026 18:27 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a Mexican Border Defense Medal presentation in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 15, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Trump threatens to order election reforms, bypassing Congress
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 15:10 HKT
Smoke rises following an explosion in Tehran, Iran February 28, 2026 in this screen grab taken from video. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
US and Israel launch "pre-emptive" attack against Iran
WORLD NEWS
28-02-2026 14:58 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Dubai International Airport suspends all flights amid rising Middle East tensions; Hong Kong-Europe tours via Dubai affected
HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump visits a Whataburger in Corpus Christi, Texas, U.S., February 27, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Trump warns some Americans may die amid US strikes in Iran
WORLD NEWS
22 hours ago
