logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Thailand edges closer to new government as poll body certifies most election results

WORLD NEWS
24 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A person votes during the general elections at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, February 8, 2026. REUTERS/Patipat Janthong/File Photo
A person votes during the general elections at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, February 8, 2026. REUTERS/Patipat Janthong/File Photo
Thailandnew governmentpoll bodycertifieselectionresults

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP. A tiger looks on while it is chained to be photographed by tourists at Chang Siam Park in Pattaya on February 12, 2020.
Virus kills dozens of tigers in Thailand park
WORLD NEWS
21-02-2026 13:39 HKT
Photo by STR / AFP Motorists drive past the Lao National Assembly ahead of the election in Vientiane on February 19, 2026.
Outspoken Laos lawmaker's election exit sparks rare dissent
WORLD NEWS
20-02-2026 21:23 HKT
Lion dancers perform on the eve of Lunar New Year in Chinatown, Bangkok, Thailand, February 16. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Thai cops go undercover as lion dancers to nab suspected thief
WORLD NEWS
19-02-2026 19:32 HKT
Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow attends the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Retreat (AMM) in Cebu, Philippines, January 29, 2026. Jacqueline Hernandez/POOL via REUTERS
Thailand talks with post-election Myanmar as "bridge" to ASEAN
WORLD NEWS
18-02-2026 20:09 HKT
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim applauds as Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and U.S. President Donald Trump hold up documents during the ceremonial signing of a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 26, 2025. Mohd Rasfan/Pool via REUTERS/ File Photo
Cambodian PM says Thailand is occupying territory after Trump-brokered ceasefire
WORLD NEWS
18-02-2026 12:22 HKT
A view of Kuala Lumpur's skyline, in Malaysia July 31, 2025. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File Photo
Malaysia drops defamation case against Australian in Thailand
WORLD NEWS
17-02-2026 18:27 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a Mexican Border Defense Medal presentation in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 15, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Trump threatens to order election reforms, bypassing Congress
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 15:10 HKT
Thailand's caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, speaks during a press conference at the party headquarters on the day of the general election, in Bangkok, Thailand, February 8, 2026. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Thailand's election winner Bhumjaithai seals coalition deal with Pheu Thai
WORLD NEWS
13-02-2026 20:01 HKT
This photo released by Thailand Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation shows a wild elephant after it received an elephant contraception vaccine in the Trat province of Thailand, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (Thailand Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation via AP)
Thailand uses a birth control vaccine to curb its elephant population near expanding farms
WORLD NEWS
13-02-2026 13:44 HKT
People stand on an escalator next to a screen displaying train information at Beijing Railway Station during annual Spring Festival travel rush, in Beijing, China, February 12, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Chinese tourists head to Russia, Thailand on extended Lunar New Year break
CHINA NEWS
12-02-2026 18:48 HKT
Dayo Wong Tze-wah and Sammi Cheng Sau-man join forces for LNY blockbuster Night King. (Film stills)
Night King breaks Hong Kong first-week box office record with $45.89m
ARTS & CULTURE
24-02-2026 14:22 HKT
Adult star Bonnie Blue announces pregnancy weeks after 400-men challenge
WORLD NEWS
24-02-2026 01:01 HKT
Takeaways from HK Budget 2026
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.