logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Russia questions how Trump's Board of Peace will work with UN Security Council

WORLD NEWS
26-02-2026 19:57 HKT
logo
logo
logo
U.S President Donald Trump holds a gavel, during the inaugural Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S President Donald Trump holds a gavel, during the inaugural Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
RussiaquestionsTrumpBoard of PeaceUNSecurity Council

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, accompanied by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during military operations in Iran, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2026. (Reuters)
Trump warns Iran of unprecedented force if it retaliates
WORLD NEWS
2 hours ago
Portraits of killed Iranian protesters are displayed during a demonstration against the Iranian regime on the sideline of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on February 23, 2026. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
World must not normalise use of force: UN rights chief
WORLD NEWS
27-02-2026 21:19 HKT
A woman walks past an anti-U.S. billboard on a street in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump Iranian missile claim unsupported by U.S. intelligence, say sources
WORLD NEWS
27-02-2026 14:36 HKT
Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Rare earth shortages worsen in US aerospace, chips despite trade truce, sources say
TECH & STARTUP
26-02-2026 18:57 HKT
Photo by JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to reporters in a departure lounge before returning to Washington following meetings with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders, at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis on February 25, 2026.
Rubio says US, China at 'strategic stability' ahead of Trump trip
CHINA NEWS
26-02-2026 16:46 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while boarding Air Force One, as he departs for Scotland, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., July 25, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
US government accused of major 'cover-up' over Trump sex abuse claims
WORLD NEWS
26-02-2026 16:13 HKT
This picture shows cars for export before being loaded at a port in Lianyungang, eastern China's Jiangsu province on February 25, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP)
Deal or no deal: What's the state of Trump's tariffs?
WORLD NEWS
26-02-2026 14:32 HKT
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Women's Victory Ceremony - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 19, 2026. Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne of United States celebrate with their national flag and gold medals during the ceremony REUTERS/Mike Segar
US women's ice hockey captain responds to 'distasteful' Trump remark
WORLD NEWS
26-02-2026 11:10 HKT
Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger delivers the Democratic response to U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, in Williamsburg, Virginia, U.S., February 24, 2026. Mike Kropf/Pool via REUTERS
Virginia Governor Spanberger rips into Trump on economy, immigration
WORLD NEWS
25-02-2026 15:06 HKT
Gold imitation and US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken February 20, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Gold climbs 1pc as US tariff uncertainty lifts safe-haven demand
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
25-02-2026 14:23 HKT
Smoke rises following an explosion in Tehran, Iran February 28, 2026 in this screen grab taken from video. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
US and Israel launch "pre-emptive" attack against Iran
WORLD NEWS
28-02-2026 14:58 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Dubai International Airport suspends all flights amid rising Middle East tensions; Hong Kong-Europe tours via Dubai affected
HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump visits a Whataburger in Corpus Christi, Texas, U.S., February 27, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Trump warns some Americans may die amid US strikes in Iran
WORLD NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.