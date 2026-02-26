logo
NEWS
WORLD NEWS

Epstein files reveal links to cash, women, power in Africa

WORLD NEWS
26-02-2026 15:07 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / HOUSE OVERSIGHT DEMOCRATS / AFP This undated photo from the personal collection of Jeffrey Epstein provided by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on December 12, 2025, shows former Harvard President Larry Summers (L), his wife and actor and director Woody Allen.
An Australian flag is pictured at its embassy in Beijing, China January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File photo
Australian gynaecologist accused of unneeded surgeries on women
WORLD NEWS
24-02-2026 18:41 HKT
Dr. Peter Attia in 2022.Gabriele Holtermann-Gorden / Sipa USA via Reuters file
US wellness guru exits CBS News over Epstein files: reports
WORLD NEWS
24-02-2026 14:07 HKT
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves after attending for the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in eastern England, on December 25, 2023. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP
As European heads roll from Epstein links, US fallout muted
WORLD NEWS
20-02-2026 14:42 HKT
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein are seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS
Allegations in Epstein files may amount to 'crimes against humanity,' UN experts say
WORLD NEWS
18-02-2026 09:20 HKT
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Freeski Big Air Final - Livigno Snow Park, Livigno, Italy - February 16, 2026. Megan Oldham of Canada celebrates after winning gold medal at the Women's Freeski Big Air Final. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Olympics-Freestyle-Canada's Oldham pips Gu to take gold in women's big air
CHINA NEWS
17-02-2026 11:50 HKT
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, looks round as he leaves after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George&#x27;s Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
New revelations from Epstein files take a toll across Europe
WORLD NEWS
13-02-2026 18:16 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE / AFP This undated photo in an unidentified location provided by the US Justice Department on December 19, 2025 shows Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy US financier who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking underage girls.
France seeks probe after diplomat cited in Epstein files
WORLD NEWS
11-02-2026 20:28 HKT
Paramount, Netflix and Warner Bros logos are seen in this illustration taken December 8, 2025. REUTERS
Paramount sweetens Warner Bros bid with extra cash, Netflix break-up fee cover
TECH & STARTUP
10-02-2026 22:54 HKT
Electricity pylons stand in front of a coal-fired power plant in Shanghai, China October 21, 2021. (Reuters)
Top emitter China's 2025 coal power fell as renewables grew
CHINA NEWS
10-02-2026 20:42 HKT
Photo by MARTIN BUREAU / AFP This photograph taken in Le-Perreux-sur-Marne, outside Paris on February 9, 2026 shows undated pictures provided by the US Department of Justice on January 30, 2026 as part of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
US singer leaves talent agency after CEO named in Epstein files
WORLD NEWS
10-02-2026 18:26 HKT
Smoke rises following an explosion in Tehran, Iran February 28, 2026 in this screen grab taken from video. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
US and Israel launch "pre-emptive" attack against Iran
WORLD NEWS
28-02-2026 14:58 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Dubai International Airport suspends all flights amid rising Middle East tensions; Hong Kong-Europe tours via Dubai affected
HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump visits a Whataburger in Corpus Christi, Texas, U.S., February 27, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Trump warns some Americans may die amid US strikes in Iran
WORLD NEWS
22 hours ago
