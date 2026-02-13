logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

New revelations from Epstein files take a toll across Europe

WORLD NEWS
13-02-2026 18:16 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, looks round as he leaves after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George&#x27;s Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, looks round as he leaves after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George&#x27;s Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
New revelationsEpstein filestake a tollEurope

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Rubio tells Munich security forum that US and Europe belong together
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 17:32 HKT
U.S. and European Union flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Europe calls for US reset at security talks
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 17:21 HKT
This photograph shows the Alden Biesen Castle where EU leaders are expected to hold talks on competitiveness during an Informal EU Leaders' Retreat in Bilzen, central Belgium on February 11, 2026. (Photo by ERIC LALMAND / BELGA / AFP)
EU leaders push to rescue European economy challenged by China, US
CHINA NEWS
12-02-2026 16:44 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE / AFP This undated photo in an unidentified location provided by the US Justice Department on December 19, 2025 shows Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy US financier who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking underage girls.
France seeks probe after diplomat cited in Epstein files
WORLD NEWS
11-02-2026 20:28 HKT
Europe risks losing nascent green hydrogen industry to China, executives warn
ESG & CLIMATE
11-02-2026 12:07 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin, Aug. 15, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)
Russia thinks it can outsmart the US during Ukraine peace talks, a European intelligence chief says
WORLD NEWS
10-02-2026 19:29 HKT
Photo by MARTIN BUREAU / AFP This photograph taken in Le-Perreux-sur-Marne, outside Paris on February 9, 2026 shows undated pictures provided by the US Department of Justice on January 30, 2026 as part of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
US singer leaves talent agency after CEO named in Epstein files
WORLD NEWS
10-02-2026 18:26 HKT
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he delivers a speech during a meeting with students from the "Prepas Talents du service public" as part of a program that aims to give every young person an opportunity to join the civil service, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 6, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool/File Photo
'Greenland moment': Macron urges Europe to invest in strategic sectors
WORLD NEWS
10-02-2026 17:18 HKT
Photo by MARTIN BUREAU / AFP This photograph taken in Le-Perreux-sur-Marne, outside Paris on February 9, 2026 shows undated pictures provided by the US Department of Justice on January 30, 2026 as part of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
US lawmakers reviewing unredacted Epstein files
WORLD NEWS
10-02-2026 14:11 HKT
Photo by MARTIN BUREAU / AFP This photograph taken in Le-Perreux-sur-Marne, outside Paris on February 9, 2026 shows undated pictures provided by the US Department of Justice on January 30, 2026 as part of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
Epstein taints European governments and royalty, US corporate elite
WORLD NEWS
10-02-2026 13:08 HKT
Forbes announces HK’s richest 50 with Li Ka-shing securing no.1
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
12-02-2026 16:19 HKT
Nancy Wu steps into supportive wife role before mainland career push
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
13-02-2026 15:56 HKT
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (L) greet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. (Reuters)
Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist monkey clip
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.