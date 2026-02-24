logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

YouTube exec says goal was viewer value not addiction

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
YouTube vice president of Engineering Cristos Goodrow (L) arrives to Los Angeles Superior Court for the social media trial tasked to determine whether social media giants deliberately designed their platforms to be addictive to children, in Los Angeles, on February 23, 2026. arrival to court for social media trial (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
YouTube vice president of Engineering Cristos Goodrow (L) arrives to Los Angeles Superior Court for the social media trial tasked to determine whether social media giants deliberately designed their platforms to be addictive to children, in Los Angeles, on February 23, 2026. arrival to court for social media trial (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
YouTubeexecgoalviewer valueaddiction

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
YouTube logo at the YouTube Space LA in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, California, United States October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
YouTube says brief outage fixed
WORLD NEWS
18-02-2026 16:26 HKT
Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on online child sexual exploitation at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
Zuckerberg to testify in landmark social media addiction trial
WORLD NEWS
18-02-2026 15:23 HKT
The YouTube app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
YouTube says it is not social media in landmark addiction trial
WORLD NEWS
11-02-2026 12:12 HKT
Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Delay in opening of US social media addiction trial
WORLD NEWS
03-02-2026 15:26 HKT
A screen displays the logo of Spotify on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 4, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Spotify says it made record payout of more than US$11 billion to music industry in 2025
MARKET
28-01-2026 22:13 HKT
FILE - Attendees visit the Meta booth at the Game Developers Conference 2023 in San Francisco on March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Meta, TikTok and YouTube face landmark trial over youth addiction claims
WORLD NEWS
27-01-2026 17:03 HKT
A teenager poses for a photo while holding a smartphone in front of a YouTube logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS
Over 21 percent videos shown to new YouTube users are AI slop, study finds
TECH & STARTUP
28-12-2025 17:15 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Oscars telecast to move from ABC to YouTube in 2029
WORLD NEWS
18-12-2025 05:12 HKT
Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP This photo taken on October 30, 2025 shows 10-year-old Bianca Navarro lying on the floor as she watches a show on YouTube at her home in western Sydney.
YouTube attacks Australia's world-first social media ban
WORLD NEWS
03-12-2025 10:00 HKT
ESPN+ logo is displayed in this illustration taken on July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
ESPN, ABC, other Disney networks go dark on YouTube TV after failed talks
WORLD NEWS
31-10-2025 14:23 HKT
REUTERS/Henry Romero
HSBC full-year profit expected to fall 10.7 pc, fourth dividend to rise nearly 17 pc
MARKET
22-02-2026 19:23 HKT
HK to face 95pc humidity with showers and thunderstorms this week
HONG KONG NEWS
22-02-2026 18:33 HKT
Adult star Bonnie Blue announces pregnancy weeks after 400-men challenge
WORLD NEWS
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.