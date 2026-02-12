logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Hermes chief says Jeffrey Epstein visited workshop with Woody Allen

WORLD NEWS
12-02-2026 19:40 HKT
logo
logo
logo
A logo of fashion house Hermes is seen outside a shop in Paris, France, April 15, 2024. REUTERS/Manon Cruz
A logo of fashion house Hermes is seen outside a shop in Paris, France, April 15, 2024. REUTERS/Manon Cruz
HermeschiefJeffrey EpsteinworkshopWoody Allen

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Hermes reports 9.8pc revenue growth in fourth quarter, beating expectations
MARKET
12-02-2026 15:26 HKT
Adam Mosseri, the head of Meta Platforms' Instagram, testifies as part of a trial on what plaintiffs call "social media addiction" in children and young adults, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 11, 2026 in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Mona Edwards
Instagram chief defends youth mental health decisions at trial
WORLD NEWS
12-02-2026 12:51 HKT
Late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein appears with a woman, whose identity has been obscured, in this image from the Epstein estate released by House Oversight Committee Democrats in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 18, 2025. House Oversight Committee Democrats/Handout via REUTERS
Jeffrey Epstein's ties to politicians, business titans and other figures 
WORLD NEWS
06-02-2026 13:34 HKT
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press conference outlining his priorities for 2026 at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., January 29, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
UN chief calls New START expiration 'grave moment'
WORLD NEWS
05-02-2026 11:40 HKT
First photos of Epstein after jail suicide released, autopsy details revealed
WORLD NEWS
05-02-2026 04:36 HKT
Late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein appears with a woman, whose identity has been obscured, in this image from the Epstein estate released by House Oversight Committee Democrats in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 18, 2025. House Oversight Committee Democrats/Handout via REUTERS
Who are tied to Jeffrey Epstein?
WORLD NEWS
03-02-2026 11:27 HKT
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) experiment during a media visit at the Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Saint-Genis-Pouilly, France, near Geneva in Switzerland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo/File Photo
CERN chief upbeat on funding for new particle collider
WORLD NEWS
28-01-2026 11:42 HKT
Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP US President Donald Trump looks on as he leaves the congress centre during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 21, 2026.
NATO chief: sovereignty over Greenland was not discussed with Trump
WORLD NEWS
22-01-2026 12:46 HKT
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Chairman Wu Qing speaks during a press conference in Beijing, China September 24, 2024. REUTERS
China’s securities regulatory chief seeks approval to step down, sources say
MARKET
13-11-2025 16:00 HKT
Hermes sees "very slight" China improvement as Q3 sales rise 9.6 percent
MARKET
22-10-2025 14:30 HKT
Forbes announces HK’s richest 50 with Li Ka-shing securing no.1
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
12-02-2026 16:19 HKT
Nancy Wu steps into supportive wife role before mainland career push
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
13-02-2026 15:56 HKT
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (L) greet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. (Reuters)
Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist monkey clip
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.