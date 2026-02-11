logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

A father in Gaza searches for his family's bones in the rubble of their home

WORLD NEWS
11-02-2026 21:15 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Fragments of bone are shown to the camera during a search for the remains of Nema Hammad, who is still buried beneath the rubble of her home that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in December 2023, in Gaza City, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Fragments of bone are shown to the camera during a search for the remains of Nema Hammad, who is still buried beneath the rubble of her home that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in December 2023, in Gaza City, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
fatherGazafamily's bonesrubblehome

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Billionaire Joseph Lau's family reportedly sell Mid-Levels luxury home for $100 million
HK PROPERTIES
13-02-2026 16:59 HKT
Residential buildings are seen along the Fourth Ring Road in Beijing, China July 16, 2018. REUTERS
China's new home prices extend decline as weak demand hounds sector
MARKET
13-02-2026 12:18 HKT
Chester
Chester in Hung Hom of 241 units to launch sales brochure after CNY
HK PROPERTIES
10-02-2026 16:50 HKT
Photo by JORDAN PETTITT / VARIOUS SOURCES / AFP This combination of files photographs created on February 1, 2026 shows Britain's Prince Andrew (L), Duke of York arriving to attend a Requiem Mass, a Catholic funeral service, for the late Katharine, Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral in London on September 16, 2025 ; and an undated handout photograph obtained on July 11, 2019 courtesy of the New York State Sex Offender Registry showing Jeffrey Epstein (R).
Britain's ex-prince Andrew leaves Windsor home: BBC
WORLD NEWS
04-02-2026 14:19 HKT
Patients and war-wounded Palestinians wait to leave Gaza for treatment abroad through the Rafah border crossing. Reuters
WHO says first five patients evacuated via Gaza's Rafah crossing
WORLD NEWS
04-02-2026 02:18 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Reopening of Gaza's Rafah crossing expected Monday, officials say
WORLD NEWS
02-02-2026 04:22 HKT
Palestinians walk past the rubble of residential buildings destroyed during the war, in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, January 6, 2026. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa/File Photo
Early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza blocked by US envoys to Israel 
WORLD NEWS
30-01-2026 15:33 HKT
Hamas police officers stand guard, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, October 11, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer
Hamas seeks role for its police in Gaza ahead of disarmament talks, sources say
WORLD NEWS
27-01-2026 20:25 HKT
Photo by ILIA YEFIMOVICH / AFP Israeli police officers pay their respects outside of the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, as the body of last Israeli hostage arrives in Tel Aviv on January 26, 2026.
Israel returns remains of last Gaza hostage Ran Gvili
WORLD NEWS
27-01-2026 15:45 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Israel recovers last hostage body from Gaza, paving way for crossing to open
WORLD NEWS
27-01-2026 01:47 HKT
Forbes announces HK’s richest 50 with Li Ka-shing securing no.1
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
12-02-2026 16:19 HKT
Nancy Wu steps into supportive wife role before mainland career push
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
13-02-2026 15:56 HKT
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (L) greet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. (Reuters)
Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist monkey clip
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.