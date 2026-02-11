logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

94 million need cataract surgery, but access lacking: WHO

WORLD NEWS
11-02-2026 13:17 HKT
logo
logo
logo
FILE PHOTO: An eye attendant examines the eye of a patient at a temporary clinic by International Centre for Eye Health at Olenguruone in the Mau Summit 350km (217 miles) west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
FILE PHOTO: An eye attendant examines the eye of a patient at a temporary clinic by International Centre for Eye Health at Olenguruone in the Mau Summit 350km (217 miles) west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
cataractsurgeryaccessWHO

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Members of a medical team from Kozhikode Medical College carry areca nut and guava fruit samples to conduct tests for Nipah virus in Maruthonkara village in Kozhikode district, Kerala, India, September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
Risk of Nipah spread low after cases in India, Bangladesh: WHO
WORLD NEWS
12-02-2026 18:39 HKT
A patient, who according to medics is suffering from Nipah infection, is shifted to an ICU of Nipah isolation ward in Kozhikode Medical College in Kozhikode district in the southern state of Kerala, India, July 20, 2024. REUTERS/CK Thanseer/File Photo
WHO says one person dead from Nipah virus in Bangladesh
WORLD NEWS
07-02-2026 13:38 HKT
Eloy Moliner, 12, enjoys a water game with children from a neighbouring village where he will attend school in Pitarque, Teruel, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spain to ban social media access for children under 16
WORLD NEWS
03-02-2026 21:17 HKT
Airport health authorities wearing protective masks monitor passengers from international flights arriving at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, January 25, 2026, following the implementation of health screening measures for passengers arriving from West Bengal, India, amid reports of a Nipah virus outbreak. Suvarnabhumi Airport Office /Handout via REUTERS
WHO sees low risk of Nipah virus spreading beyond India
WORLD NEWS
30-01-2026 15:39 HKT
Photo by PEDRO MATTEY / AFP A woman lit a candle next to a Venezuelan flag during a vigil to demand freedom for political prisoners at El Helicoide -a facility and prison owned by the Venezuelan government and used for both regular and political prisoners of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN)- in Caracas on January 13, 2026.
Venezuelans regain access to social network X after yearlong block
WORLD NEWS
14-01-2026 12:28 HKT
FILE PHOTO: AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Ancient cures and AI: WHO seeks evidence for traditional medicine
WORLD NEWS
17-12-2025 20:31 HKT
People use their mobile phones, ahead of new law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia, at dusk in Brisbane, Australia, December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
From Australia to Europe, countries move to curb children's social media access
WORLD NEWS
09-12-2025 16:12 HKT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the World Health Organization is seen at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, January 28, 2025. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
WHO chief upbeat on missing piece of pandemic treaty
WORLD NEWS
06-12-2025 14:22 HKT
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
WHO issues unprecedented global guidelines to combat infertility
WORLD NEWS
28-11-2025 16:29 HKT
The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
WHO says still needs another $1 billion for next budget
WORLD NEWS
20-11-2025 11:42 HKT
Forbes announces HK’s richest 50 with Li Ka-shing securing no.1
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
12-02-2026 16:19 HKT
Nancy Wu steps into supportive wife role before mainland career push
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
13-02-2026 15:56 HKT
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (L) greet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. (Reuters)
Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist monkey clip
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.