logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

WHO says still needs another $1 billion for next budget

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
WHO$1 billionbudget

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, May 14, 2025. (Reuters)
UK's Starmer, Reeves ditch budget plan to increase income tax rates, FT reports
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
14-11-2025 11:16 HKT
A dentist checks the teeth of a U.S. patient, at a dental clinic in San Jose, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Countries call for mercury dental fillings ban by 2030
WORLD NEWS
04-11-2025 11:04 HKT
The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
WHO calls for urgent focus on brain health
WORLD NEWS
14-10-2025 20:40 HKT
The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
WHO urges ramping up arms race against drug-resistant superbugs
WORLD NEWS
02-10-2025 19:42 HKT
The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
WHO says there is no link between autism and paracetamol use in pregnancy
WORLD NEWS
24-09-2025 21:55 HKT
Palestinians shove to receive a hot meal from a charity kitchen in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Israel-besieged Gaza Strip on September 4, 2025, where the UN has declared famine after nearly two years of war. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)
WHO says to remain in Gaza City despite Israel's call to leave
WORLD NEWS
11-09-2025 14:35 HKT
'Every single one of these deaths is a tragedy that devastates families, friends and communities,' said Samaritans chief Ruth Sutherland [Callaghan O''Hare/Reuters]
Suicide behind one in every 100 deaths: WHO
WORLD NEWS
02-09-2025 17:36 HKT
An American flag waves outside the U.S. Department of Justice Building in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo
US budget deficit forecast US$1 trillion higher over next decade, watchdog says
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
20-08-2025 13:42 HKT
The authority said its 2026 budget is still being compiled. Photo by REUTERS
HKMA said to dial down operational budget, freeze hiring in 2026
MARKET
28-07-2025 15:57 HKT
WHO sounds alarm on risk of chikungunya epidemic, Foshan reports 2,600 cases
WORLD NEWS
23-07-2025 15:46 HKT
File photo
Warmer winter for HK
HONG KONG NEWS
18-11-2025 21:19 HKT
Hong Kong wakes to 13.2°C — coldest morning of the season
HONG KONG NEWS
19-11-2025 11:25 HKT
Pregnant sex workers marketed as ‘lucky charm’ at Tsuen Wan spa
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.