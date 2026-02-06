logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Danone recalls more infant formula in Europe

WORLD NEWS
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
French food group Danone logo is seen at the company headquarters in Paris, France, February 5, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
French food group Danone logo is seen at the company headquarters in Paris, France, February 5, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Danonerecallsinfant formulaEurope

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
French food group Danone logo is seen at the company headquarters in Paris, France, February 5, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo
UK says infant formula contamination could have affected 36 babies
WORLD NEWS
05-02-2026 18:21 HKT
French food group Danone logo is seen at the company headquarters in Paris, France, February 5, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo
Nestle widens infant formula recall after France lowers toxin level
WORLD NEWS
04-02-2026 19:14 HKT
EU body advises toxin limit in baby formula likely to prompt more recalls
WORLD NEWS
02-02-2026 22:49 HKT
Cars burn in a street during a protest over the collapse of the currency's value, in Tehran, Iran, January 8, 2026. Stringer/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran president says Trump, Netanyahu, Europe stirred tensions in protests
WORLD NEWS
31-01-2026 17:59 HKT
A woman holding a baby stands in front of a shelf displaying milk powder products at a supermarket in Beijing May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cabio Biotech: Chinese firm under fire in infant formula recall
CHINA NEWS
29-01-2026 14:51 HKT
Elon Musk attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2026. REUTERS
Musk expects Europe, China to approve Tesla's FSD system next month
TECH & STARTUP
23-01-2026 10:41 HKT
Photo by ALESSANDRO RAMPAZZO / AFP A woman walks her dog in the Old Nuuk neighbourhood on January 16, 2026 in Nuuk, Greenland.
Greenlanders put faith in Europe's troops and US Congress
WORLD NEWS
17-01-2026 11:17 HKT
EU flag and TikTok logo are seen in this illustration taken, June 2, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
TikTok to tighten age checks in Europe as regulators ramp up pressure
WORLD NEWS
16-01-2026 19:05 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal/File Photo
As Trump turns screws, how long can Europe play nice?
WORLD NEWS
16-01-2026 12:09 HKT
People enjoy an afternoon walk on January 15, 2026 in Nuuk, Greenland. (Photo by Alessandro RAMPAZZO / AFP)
European military mission in Greenland as US aim 'remains intact'
WORLD NEWS
16-01-2026 09:56 HKT
Two-time Best Actress Nancy Wu bids farewell after more than 20 years at TVB
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
04-02-2026 19:42 HKT
Falaq-Sher (left); Ibrahim Muhammad (right)
Two charged for using false driving licenses to apply for direct HK license issuance
HONG KONG NEWS
05-02-2026 15:39 HKT
H&M to close two stores in HK this month
MARKET
04-02-2026 20:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.