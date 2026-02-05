logo
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Trump backs MAGA prosecutor in race to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene's seat

WORLD NEWS
3 hours ago
Republican candidate Clayton Fuller files paperwork to run in the special election for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District to replace former-U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 12, 2026. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer/File Photo
Republican candidate Clayton Fuller files paperwork to run in the special election for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District to replace former-U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 12, 2026. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer/File Photo
TrumpMAGAprosecutorraceMarjorie Taylor Greeneseat

Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk as they leave after a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
Trump, Xi discuss Taiwan and soybeans in call aimed at easing China, US relations
CHINA NEWS
2 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump listens as U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during the signing ceremony for the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 14, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Trump has attacked pillars of democracy, says Human Rights Watch
WORLD NEWS
3 hours ago
China's Xi agrees to hike U.S. soybeans purchases after Trump call, U.S. says
CHINA NEWS
4 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Man convicted of attempting to assassinate Trump sentenced to life
WORLD NEWS
10 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump walks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Trump International Golf Links, in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain, July 28, 2025. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS
UK, US agree Chagos air base is of strategic importance after Trump criticism of deal
WORLD NEWS
04-02-2026 12:40 HKT
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP US President Donald Trump (R) looks on as LA 2028 Chairman Casey Wasserman (L) speaks during an event on creating a White House 2028 Olympics task force in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 5, 2025.
Move on, says Trump as Epstein files trigger probe into British politician
WORLD NEWS
04-02-2026 12:20 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro meet. Reuters
Trump and Colombia's Petro, foes exploring a thaw, meet at White House
WORLD NEWS
04-02-2026 04:51 HKT
US House narrowly approves deal to end shutdown, sends to Trump
WORLD NEWS
04-02-2026 03:46 HKT
U.S. Navy veteran Earl Netwal, 77, attends a vigil for slain nurse Alex Pretti outside the VA Hospital where he worked on February 01, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Pretti was shot and killed by U.S. Border Patrol agents Jesus Ochoa and Raymundo Gutierrez on January 24, following the killing of Renee Good on January 7 by ICE agent Jonathan Ross. John Moore/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
'Way too far': Latino Trump voters shocked by Minneapolis crackdown
WORLD NEWS
03-02-2026 20:31 HKT
A flag hangs on campus at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., September 4, 2025. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Trump seeks $1 billion from Harvard as two sides remain far from deal
WORLD NEWS
03-02-2026 15:04 HKT
Founder of China Evergrande Group, Hui Ka-yan
Hong Kong court orders Evergrande founder Hui Ka-yan to pay costs by Feb 20 or lose right to defend in $46.8b lawsuit
HONG KONG NEWS
03-02-2026 19:47 HKT
Five govt departments conduct joint inspection at Kwai Chung Plaza
HONG KONG NEWS
03-02-2026 01:53 HKT
SHKP executive Maureen Fung suspended due to corruption
MARKET
03-02-2026 15:01 HKT
