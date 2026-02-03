Man convicted of attempting to assassinate Trump sentenced to life

Read More
'Way too far': Latino Trump voters shocked by Minneapolis crackdown
03-02-2026 20:31 HKT
Trump seeks $1 billion from Harvard as two sides remain far from deal
03-02-2026 15:04 HKT
Iran president orders talks with US as Trump hopeful of deal
03-02-2026 06:04 HKT
Trump announces 'trade deal' with India after Modi call
03-02-2026 01:56 HKT
Five govt departments conduct joint inspection at Kwai Chung Plaza
03-02-2026 01:53 HKT
Ex-bank staff charged for tipping off relative on ICAC probe
02-02-2026 16:56 HKT