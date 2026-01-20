logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

'Content to die': Afghanistan's hunger crisis worsened by winter, aid cuts

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
An Afghan woman lights fire to cook food at a makeshift kitchen in Markhor-e-Sufla village, Herat, Afghanistan October 26, 2024. REUTERS/Sayed Hassib
An Afghan woman lights fire to cook food at a makeshift kitchen in Markhor-e-Sufla village, Herat, Afghanistan October 26, 2024. REUTERS/Sayed Hassib
Afghanistanhunger crisisworsenedwinteraid cuts

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Cold front coming — are you wearing your thermals correctly?
HEALTH & WELLNESS
11-12-2025 19:13 HKT
Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP In this photograph taken on August 3, 2025, a general view shows residential houses on a hillside in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.
Abortion in Afghanistan: 'My mother crushed my stomach with a stone'
WORLD NEWS
05-12-2025 13:53 HKT
Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi speaks during a news conference in Kabul Afghanistan September 14, 2021. Picture taken September 14, 2021.REUTERS/Stringer
Afghan Taliban vow border cooperation after Tajikistan says attacks killed five Chinese
CHINA NEWS
02-12-2025 16:54 HKT
Winter warmers: Keep your thermos clean, fresh and long-lasting
HEALTH & WELLNESS
26-11-2025 18:57 HKT
An Afghan Taliban fighter sit next to an anti-aircraft gun near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Spin Boldak, Kandahar Province, following exchanges of fire between Pakistani and Afghan forces in Afghanistan, October 15, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghanistan and Pakistan agree to restart peace talks in Istanbul, sources say
WORLD NEWS
30-10-2025 21:14 HKT
A line of cargo trucks bound for Pakistan is stranded on the Afghan side of the Torkham border crossing, which remained closed after clashes, in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Wahidullah Kakar)
Pakistan reports a new clash with Afghan forces along border
WORLD NEWS
15-10-2025 09:24 HKT
A man tries to use Google on his smartphone amid total telecom shutdown across the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 30, 2025. REUTERS/Sayed Hassi
What restrictions have the Taliban imposed in Afghanistan this year?
WORLD NEWS
30-09-2025 20:01 HKT
A general view shows the telecommunications antennas on a hilltop in Kabul on September 29, 2025, following a nationwide telecom outage. A huge communications blackout hit Afghanistan on September 29, weeks after Taliban authorities began severing fibre optic connections in multiple provinces to prevent "vice". (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)
Taliban shut down communications across Afghanistan
WORLD NEWS
30-09-2025 10:37 HKT
Barbie and Peter Reynolds. via Rebuild Consultants - Reuters
Taliban release British couple who had been held for months in Afghanistan on undisclosed charges
WORLD NEWS
19-09-2025 20:36 HKT
An Afghan man walks next to a damaged house following a deadly earthquake that struck Afghanistan's Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, in Nurgal district, Kunar province, Afghanistan, September 4, 2025. REUTERS/Sayed Hassib
Russia sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after deadly quake
WORLD NEWS
05-09-2025 17:16 HKT
Mainland student admits faking TOEFL score to graduate from Lingnan University
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
Nine-degree temperature plunge to grip Hong Kong
HONG KONG NEWS
19-01-2026 13:14 HKT
Runner carrying baby disqualified from Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.