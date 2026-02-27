logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

What's behind the latest fighting between Afghanistan and Pakistan?

WORLD
27-02-2026 18:01 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Taliban soldiers load a rocket launcher in a vehicle, following exchanges of fire between Pakistan and Afghanistan forces, near Torkham border in Afghanistan, February 27, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Taliban soldiers load a rocket launcher in a vehicle, following exchanges of fire between Pakistan and Afghanistan forces, near Torkham border in Afghanistan, February 27, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
behindfightingAfghanistanPakistan

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
9 people killed as protests erupt in Pakistan and Iraq over Khamenei's death
WORLD
16 hours ago
Photo by AIMAL ZAHIR / AFP A Taliban security personnel operating an anti-aircraft gun keeps watch for Pakistani airstrikes near the Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan in the Nangarhar province on February 27, 2026 following overnight cross-border fighting between the two countries.
China calls for Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire
CHINA
27-02-2026 18:12 HKT
Photo by AIMAL ZAHIR / AFP Taliban security personnel stand guard near the Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan in the Nangarhar province on February 27, 2026.
Pakistan bombs Kabul in 'open war' on Afghanistan's Taliban govt
WORLD
27-02-2026 15:54 HKT
Photo by STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP. This picture taken on February 13, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on February 14, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting the under-construction Memorial Museum of Combat Feats in Pyongyang.
N. Korea's Kim praises bravery of soldiers fighting for Russia
WORLD
14-02-2026 16:16 HKT
Photo by - / AFP Taliban security personnel stand guard at a blast site following an explosion in the Shahr-e Naw area of Kabul on January 19, 2026.
Beijing urges Afghanistan to protect Chinese citizens after bombing
CHINA
20-01-2026 15:20 HKT
An Afghan woman lights fire to cook food at a makeshift kitchen in Markhor-e-Sufla village, Herat, Afghanistan October 26, 2024. REUTERS/Sayed Hassib
'Content to die': Afghanistan's hunger crisis worsened by winter, aid cuts
WORLD
20-01-2026 13:34 HKT
5 Pakistani police personnel killed in bombing, shooting attack
WORLD
24-12-2025 04:20 HKT
A man drives past a military vehicle heading towards the border, amid deadly clashes between Thailand and Cambodia along a disputed border area, in Srei Snam, Siem Reap Province, Cambodia, December 10, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Trump says he will make telephone call to stop renewed Thailand-Cambodia fighting
WORLD
10-12-2025 10:15 HKT
Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP In this photograph taken on August 3, 2025, a general view shows residential houses on a hillside in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.
Abortion in Afghanistan: 'My mother crushed my stomach with a stone'
WORLD
05-12-2025 13:53 HKT
Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi speaks during a news conference in Kabul Afghanistan September 14, 2021. Picture taken September 14, 2021.REUTERS/Stringer
Afghan Taliban vow border cooperation after Tajikistan says attacks killed five Chinese
CHINA
02-12-2025 16:54 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.