Japan PM Takaichi may call early election, coalition partner says

Read More
Tepid early turnout in Myanmar election as junta touts stability
28-12-2025 18:13 HKT
Myanmar junta stages election after five years of civil war
28-12-2025 13:04 HKT
Disputed Myanmar election wins China's vote of confidence
23-12-2025 12:51 HKT
Myanmar junta seeks to prosecute hundreds for election 'disruption'
17-12-2025 14:18 HKT
Voter turnout surpasses 2021 LegCo election with 31.9pc rate
08-12-2025 01:56 HKT
Voting ends in LegCo election, counting begins across HK
08-12-2025 00:07 HKT
Suu Kyi aide freed in Myanmar junta pre-election amnesty
27-11-2025 20:13 HKT
Ta Kwu Ling records -1.2°C as frost blankets cars and farmland
09-01-2026 14:08 HKT