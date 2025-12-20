Trump appoints envoy to Greenland, stirs backlash

Read More
Trump doesn't rule out war with Venezuela
20-12-2025 15:12 HKT
Trump says will ask health insurers to cut prices
20-12-2025 13:55 HKT
Trump signs $900 bn defense policy bill into law
19-12-2025 14:48 HKT
'Took too long': Trump supporters wait for Epstein files
19-12-2025 14:27 HKT
Trump urges 2028 astronaut moon landing in sweeping space policy order
19-12-2025 10:55 HKT
Trump govt calls on white men to file discrimination claims
19-12-2025 10:30 HKT
Lawyer tells Trump the Constitution is unclear on third term
18-12-2025 11:36 HKT
Wan Chai car park closure traps vehicles overnight, sparks dispute
21-12-2025 14:08 HKT