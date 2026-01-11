logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

Exclusive: US may lift more Venezuela sanctions next week, Bessent says

MARKET
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
USVenezuelaBessentoilTrumpMaduro

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Demonstrators wave a giant Venezuelan flag during a rally in support of ousted Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on January 10, 2026. (AFP)
Trump signs emergency order to protect US-held revenue from Venezuela oil
WORLD NEWS
17 mins ago
Relatives of political prisoners lit candles during a vigil outside El Rodeo I prison in Guatire, Miranda State, some 30 kilometers east of Caracas on January 10, 2026. (AFP)
Maduro loyalists stage modest rally as Venezuelan govt courts US
WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
Screen grab from video released by the US Central Command shows images of "large-scale" strikes carried out by US and allied forces against the Islamic State jihadist group in Syria earlier in the day in response to an attack last month that left three Americans dead, the US military says. (AFP)
US announces 'large-scale' strikes against IS in Syria
WORLD NEWS
4 hours ago
Trump administration mulls payments to sway Greenlanders to join US
WORLD NEWS
09-01-2026 07:04 HKT
Photo: Reuters
US Senate advances measure curbing Trump's Venezuela war powers
WORLD NEWS
09-01-2026 04:51 HKT
File Photo
Trump says US oversight of Venezuela could last years
WORLD NEWS
09-01-2026 03:53 HKT
Singapore's Senior Minister raises concerns over US unilateral acts and regional stability
WORLD NEWS
09-01-2026 00:48 HKT
US third-quarter productivity rises at fastest pace in two years
MARKET
08-01-2026 22:48 HKT
U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright and U.S. President Donald Trump look on during an event at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 6, 2025. REUTERS
US, China can balance roles in Venezuela, US energy chief says
MARKET
08-01-2026 22:26 HKT
A for sale sign is shown for a residential home in Encinitas, California, U.S. July 25, 2025. REUTERS
Trump threatens to ban Wall Street investments in single-family homes
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
08-01-2026 15:28 HKT
Former Miss Hong Kong 2009 Sandy Lau appointed key anti-crime and charity roles
HONG KONG NEWS
20 hours ago
(File photo)
Wang Fuk Court on-site residential redevelopment ruled out as impractical
HONG KONG NEWS
10-01-2026 13:49 HKT
Bus seatbelt law prompts debate over safety of standing passengers
HONG KONG NEWS
09-01-2026 17:52 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.