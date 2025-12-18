Australian tourist dies after smashing through Phuket restaurant glass door

Read More
Thailand's Parliament is dissolved for new elections early next year
12-12-2025 17:49 HKT
Thai PM moves to dissolve parliament, setting stage for elections
12-12-2025 02:26 HKT
SEA Games to open in Thailand with tightened security
09-12-2025 18:24 HKT
Thailand launches air strikes against Cambodia in border flare-up
08-12-2025 15:25 HKT
Indonesia, Thailand race to find missing as flooding toll rises to 480
30-11-2025 19:01 HKT
Thailand begins cleanup after worst flooding in decade
29-11-2025 13:16 HKT