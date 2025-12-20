logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Putin's readiness to speak with Macron 'welcome': French presidency

WORLD NEWS
35 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
PutinMacronFrane-Russia relations

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV / AFP Russia's President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during his annual end-of-year press conference, in Moscow, on December 19, 2025.
Putin's TV marathon: national costumes, marriage proposal and praise
WORLD NEWS
20-12-2025 12:47 HKT
A digital screen mounted on a building facade promotes the upcoming annual year-end televised phone-in and press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, December 18, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov
Putin to talk of war and peace at marathon news conference
WORLD NEWS
19-12-2025 11:01 HKT
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk ahead of their talks in New Delhi, India, December 5, 2025. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
Putin, Modi agree to expand and widen India-Russia trade, strengthen friendship
WORLD NEWS
06-12-2025 13:52 HKT
France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron are welcomed upon their arrival at Chengdu International Airport in southwestern China's Sichuan province on December 4, 2025. LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS
Xi woos Macron with sightseeing trip but little in the way of deals
CHINA NEWS
05-12-2025 12:25 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Putin authorised 2018 Novichok poisoning of ex-Russian spy Skripal, UK inquiry says
WORLD NEWS
05-12-2025 04:02 HKT
China's President Xi Jinping (R) and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on December 4, 2025. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)
Macron urges Xi to help correct 'unsustainable' global trade imbalances
CHINA NEWS
04-12-2025 22:00 HKT
French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at a Franco-Chinese business council meeting in Beijing, China April 6, 2023. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
France's Macron in China with Ukraine on the agenda
CHINA NEWS
03-12-2025 13:32 HKT
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his speech at the 'Cloitre des faiseurs d'avenir' in Marseille, France, October 15, 2021. Guillaume Horcajuelo/Pool via REUTERS
Macron heads to China as Europe walks tightrope between rivalry and reliance
CHINA NEWS
02-12-2025 10:51 HKT
Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov speaks during a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US delegation in Hallandale Beach, Florida on November 30, 2025.
US envoy to meet Russia's Putin for talks on ending Ukraine war
WORLD NEWS
02-12-2025 10:03 HKT
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Governor of the Murmansk region Andrei Chibis in Moscow, Russia, November 24, 2025. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS
Putin says authorities must 'strengthen' Russian identity in Ukraine
WORLD NEWS
26-11-2025 17:00 HKT
Wan Chai car park closure traps vehicles overnight, sparks dispute
HONG KONG NEWS
11 hours ago
New section of Central Kowloon Bypass opens, slashing travel time to just 5 minutes
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
Customs Seizes $13.78m worth of suspected smuggled cattle gallstones in private car
HONG KONG NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.