logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

To counter climate denial, UN scientists must be 'clear' about human role: IPCC chief

WORLD NEWS
13 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
James Skea, Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) poses during a photo session in Saint-Denis, in the outskirts of Paris, on December 4, 2025. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
James Skea, Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) poses during a photo session in Saint-Denis, in the outskirts of Paris, on December 4, 2025. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
climate denialclimateUN scientistsUNhuman roleIPCC

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A Palestinian family prepares food over a fire stove in front of their tent in a camp on a rainy day in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, November 25, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa
Gaza 'survival' at stake, UN warns
WORLD NEWS
25-11-2025 19:54 HKT
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a press conference after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, November 1, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji/File Photo
China takes spat with Japan over Taiwan to UN, vows to defend itself
CHINA NEWS
22-11-2025 15:31 HKT
Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP Young activist India's Dev Karan poses on the eve of the Young Activists Summit award ceremony at the UN in Geneva, on November 19, 2025.
Teen saving India's ponds says everyone can be a leader
WORLD NEWS
21-11-2025 11:03 HKT
The United Nations logo adorns a window at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
UN adopts traditional, oft-ignored Olympics 'truce'
WORLD NEWS
20-11-2025 13:00 HKT
U.S Ambassador to United Nations Michael Waltz and other ambassadors vote on favor for a resolution during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to consider a U.S. proposal for a U.N. mandate to establish an international stabilization force in Gaza, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., November 17, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
UN Security Council adopts US resolution on Trump's Gaza plan
WORLD NEWS
18-11-2025 09:27 HKT
Climate protesters swelter in Brazilian sun outside COP30 summit
WORLD NEWS
16-11-2025 12:58 HKT
Photo by OMAR AL-QATTAA / AFP A photograph shows a displacement camp in Gaza City on November 14, 2025.
UN Security Council to vote Monday on Trump Gaza plan
WORLD NEWS
15-11-2025 14:20 HKT
Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP Brazil's Minister of Environment Marina Silva (C-L), COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago (C) and Brazil's Minister of Indigenous Peoples Sonia Guajajara (C-R), meet with Pataxo, Munduruku and other Indigenous groups of the Tapajos region, during the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference, in Belem, Para State, Brazil, on November 14, 2025.
Indigenous protesters disrupt UN climate summit again
WORLD NEWS
15-11-2025 13:14 HKT
This aerial view shows a deforested area of the Amazon rainforest in the surroundings of Belem, Para State, Brazil, on November 12, 2025, during the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP)
China hopes US will 'some day' return to climate fold, official tells AFP
CHINA NEWS
13-11-2025 11:07 HKT
Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP This picture shows members of the expedition "Pamir-Ice-Memory" climbing up Pamir Glacier, in Kon Chukurbashi, eastern Tajikistan on September 25, 2025.
Big leap in quest to get to bottom of climate ice mystery
WORLD NEWS
07-11-2025 16:24 HKT
X@Aviationa2z
Missing Air India Boeing 737 found after 13 years at Kolkata airport
WORLD NEWS
05-12-2025 04:50 HKT
Final videos show last moments of 5 workers killed in Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 07:35 HKT
Chai Wan and North Point renovation projects linked to false documentation spark residents’ anxiety and criticism
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 23:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.