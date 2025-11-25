logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Gaza 'survival' at stake, UN warns

WORLD NEWS
30 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A Palestinian family prepares food over a fire stove in front of their tent in a camp on a rainy day in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, November 25, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa
A Palestinian family prepares food over a fire stove in front of their tent in a camp on a rainy day in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, November 25, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa
GazasurvivalUN

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A view of Omari Mosque, which was damaged by Israeli shelling during the war, where Palestinians perform Friday prayers, in Gaza City, November 21, 2025. (Reuters/File)
Israeli military says it killed Hamas commander in Gaza
WORLD NEWS
23-11-2025 18:34 HKT
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a press conference after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, November 1, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji/File Photo
China takes spat with Japan over Taiwan to UN, vows to defend itself
CHINA NEWS
22-11-2025 15:31 HKT
The United Nations logo adorns a window at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
UN adopts traditional, oft-ignored Olympics 'truce'
WORLD NEWS
20-11-2025 13:00 HKT
U.S Ambassador to United Nations Michael Waltz and other ambassadors vote on favor for a resolution during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to consider a U.S. proposal for a U.N. mandate to establish an international stabilization force in Gaza, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., November 17, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
UN Security Council adopts US resolution on Trump's Gaza plan
WORLD NEWS
18-11-2025 09:27 HKT
Climate protesters swelter in Brazilian sun outside COP30 summit
WORLD NEWS
16-11-2025 12:58 HKT
Photo by OMAR AL-QATTAA / AFP A photograph shows a displacement camp in Gaza City on November 14, 2025.
UN Security Council to vote Monday on Trump Gaza plan
WORLD NEWS
15-11-2025 14:20 HKT
Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP Brazil's Minister of Environment Marina Silva (C-L), COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago (C) and Brazil's Minister of Indigenous Peoples Sonia Guajajara (C-R), meet with Pataxo, Munduruku and other Indigenous groups of the Tapajos region, during the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference, in Belem, Para State, Brazil, on November 14, 2025.
Indigenous protesters disrupt UN climate summit again
WORLD NEWS
15-11-2025 13:14 HKT
A Palestinian boy plays next to a house destroyed by Israeli air strikes during recent Israel-Gaza fighting, in Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 22, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Indonesia says its Gaza peacekeepers would focus on health, infrastructure tasks
WORLD NEWS
14-11-2025 18:57 HKT
Israeli soldiers attend the funeral of Hadar Goldin, an Israeli soldier killed in Gaza in 2014 and whose body had been held there until it was released Sunday, in Kfar Saba, Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Abir Sultan/Pool via AP) (Abir Sultan)
Tens of thousands of Israelis attend funeral of soldier whose remains were held in Gaza for 11 years
WORLD NEWS
11-11-2025 18:17 HKT
Photo by CAROLINE GARDIN / AFPTV / AFP This screen grab from AFPTV video footage taken on October 26, 2025 shows Akita University Hospital's Professor of Emergency and Critical Medicine Hajime Nakae showing a bear attack safety illustration in Akita.
No picnic: How to survive a bear encounter in Japan
WORLD NEWS
08-11-2025 18:13 HKT
Helper dies after employer sees collapse on home CCTV in Mong Kok
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
MTR launches Bruce Lee 85th anniversary exhibition across Central and Hong Kong Station
HONG KONG NEWS
24-11-2025 20:10 HKT
Tai Hing Group founder Chan Wing-on dies at 66, leaves behind roast meat empire
MARKET
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.