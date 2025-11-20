UN adopts traditional, oft-ignored Olympics 'truce'

Read More
UN Security Council adopts US resolution on Trump's Gaza plan
18-11-2025 09:27 HKT
Climate protesters swelter in Brazilian sun outside COP30 summit
16-11-2025 12:58 HKT
UN Security Council to vote Monday on Trump Gaza plan
15-11-2025 14:20 HKT
Indigenous protesters disrupt UN climate summit again
15-11-2025 13:14 HKT
UN has 'stopped working': Brazil's Lula
25-10-2025 19:12 HKT
North Korea using crypto, IT workers to dodge UN sanctions: report
25-10-2025 15:03 HKT
Top UN court to rule on Israel's Gaza aid obligations
22-10-2025 16:55 HKT
UN cybercrime pact to be signed in Hanoi raises hopes, concerns
22-10-2025 14:47 HKT
Warmer winter for HK
18-11-2025 21:19 HKT
Hong Kong wakes to 13.2°C — coldest morning of the season
19-11-2025 11:25 HKT