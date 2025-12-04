logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

UK to report on woman's death after 2018 Novichok poisoning of ex-Russian spy

WORLD NEWS
19 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Police officers stand outside the street where Dawn Sturgess lived before dying after being exposed to a Novichok nerve agent, in Salisbury, Britain, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police officers stand outside the street where Dawn Sturgess lived before dying after being exposed to a Novichok nerve agent, in Salisbury, Britain, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
UKwoman's deathNovichokpoisoningex-Russian spy

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 12, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
British PM Starmer plans to visit China in late January, sources say
CHINA NEWS
03-12-2025 21:43 HKT
A person walks past Royal Mint Court, the proposed site of the new Chinese embassy, in London, Britain, November 21, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville
UK delays decision for third time on China's plan for Europe's largest embassy
CHINA NEWS
03-12-2025 15:57 HKT
Photo by GEOFF PUGH / POOL / AFP Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and patron of Anna Freud, pays a visit to the children’s mental health charity Anna Freud in north London on November 27, 2025.
UK's Catherine to hail 'power of hope' in Christmas carol address
WORLD NEWS
03-12-2025 09:47 HKT
Branding is seen inside the LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) headquarters in Paternoster Square, London, Britain, April 25, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville
UK to remove stamp duty tax from newly London-listed shares for 3 years
MARKET
26-11-2025 21:53 HKT
A sample of bastnasite, a main ore mineral containing rare earth elements is displayed at the Natural History Museum in London Britain, June 6, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
UK to stockpile critical minerals, fast-track lithium plants
MARKET
25-11-2025 22:50 HKT
A Renault Electric car is displayed at the Everything Electric, the Home Energy & Electric Vehicle Show, in London, Britain, April 16, 2025. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo
Britain to introduce £$1.5 bln package to help switch to EVs
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
23-11-2025 15:40 HKT
File - Event Participants celebrate during Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals in Sao Paulo, Brazil on December 14, 2022 // Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool - Reuters
UK to host military Esports games in cyber skills drive
WORLD NEWS
22-11-2025 12:33 HKT
Cash seized by Britain's National Crime Agency as part of Operation Destabilise is seen in this undated handout photo. National Crime Agency/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Money laundering networks lead from Britain to Russia, UK says
WORLD NEWS
21-11-2025 10:01 HKT
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
English youngsters turn to AI for advice: survey
WORLD NEWS
19-11-2025 13:43 HKT
UK govt defends plan to limit refugee status
WORLD NEWS
17-11-2025 14:12 HKT
Final videos show last moments of 5 workers killed in Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 07:35 HKT
Banks move to block suspected fraud after claims people changing addresses to Wang Fuk Court
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 12:05 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Husband's grief captured in global photo mourns missing wife in Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 03:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.