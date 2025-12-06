logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

'We'll bring him home': Thai family's long wait for Gaza hostage to end

WORLD NEWS
5 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A picture of deceased Thai hostage Sudthisak Rinthalak, who was kidnapped to Gaza in the deadly October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, hangs inside his house in Nong Khai province, Thailand, December 5, 2025. REUTERS/Thomas Suen
A picture of deceased Thai hostage Sudthisak Rinthalak, who was kidnapped to Gaza in the deadly October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, hangs inside his house in Nong Khai province, Thailand, December 5, 2025. REUTERS/Thomas Suen
thailandThai familylong waitGazahostage

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by EYAD BABA / AFP Palestinian children wearing goggles and holding a joy stick experience virtual reality as a medical technology support team launches an initiative in the city of Al-Zawayda, in the central Gaza Strip on November 30, 2025
VR headsets take war-scarred children to world away from Gaza
WORLD NEWS
02-12-2025 15:02 HKT
Photo by OMAR AL-QATTAA / AFP. People camp in a heavily damaged UN school surrounded by destruction, as displaced Palestinians return to the northern areas of the Gaza Strip, in Jabalia, on January 23, 2025, during a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.
The tiring task of repairing Gaza's tattered banknotes
WORLD NEWS
29-11-2025 12:07 HKT
Photo by OMAR AL-QATTAA / AFP Palestinian children attend a class in the historic "Al-Kamaliya al-Othmanya" school in Gaza City's Old Town, as part of a volunteer initiative organized by displaced teachers, in Gaza City on November 2, 2025.
Schools but no books: Gaza's children return to makeshift classrooms
WORLD NEWS
27-11-2025 12:02 HKT
Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, JKN Chief Executive Officer speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bangkok, Thailand, on Oct 27, 2022. PHOTO: Reuters
Thai court issues arrest warrant for Miss Universe co-owner
WORLD NEWS
26-11-2025 17:38 HKT
A Palestinian family prepares food over a fire stove in front of their tent in a camp on a rainy day in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, November 25, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa
Gaza 'survival' at stake, UN warns
WORLD NEWS
25-11-2025 19:54 HKT
Photograph: AP
Thai woman found alive in coffin after being brought in for cremation
WORLD NEWS
25-11-2025 16:46 HKT
A view of Omari Mosque, which was damaged by Israeli shelling during the war, where Palestinians perform Friday prayers, in Gaza City, November 21, 2025. (Reuters/File)
Israeli military says it killed Hamas commander in Gaza
WORLD NEWS
23-11-2025 18:34 HKT
Russian and U.S. state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Russian hacking suspect wanted by the FBI arrested on Thai resort island
WORLD NEWS
20-11-2025 19:55 HKT
A refugee from Myanmar, who was granted a work permit by the Thai government, works at a longan farm in Chanthaburi province, Thailand, November 6, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Leaving border camps for orchards, Myanmar refugees join Thai workforce
WORLD NEWS
19-11-2025 11:35 HKT
A Palestinian boy plays next to a house destroyed by Israeli air strikes during recent Israel-Gaza fighting, in Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 22, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Indonesia says its Gaza peacekeepers would focus on health, infrastructure tasks
WORLD NEWS
14-11-2025 18:57 HKT
(File Photo)
HK to face sharp 8 to 14 degree drop next weekend as first cold front of Dec arrives
HONG KONG NEWS
05-12-2025 16:09 HKT
Blaze erupts in Tsuen Wan high-rise, 100 residents evacuated in midnight scare
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
Chai Wan and North Point renovation projects linked to false documentation spark residents’ anxiety and criticism
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 23:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.