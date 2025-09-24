logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

WHO says there is no link between autism and paracetamol use in pregnancy

WORLD NEWS
24-09-2025 21:55 HKT
logo
logo
logo
The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The WHO said previous studies raising alarms about acetaminophen were flawed and have since been discredited Photograph: Jae C Hong/AP
Doctors dismiss Trump's warnings, reassure pregnant women Tylenol is OK if needed
WORLD NEWS
25-09-2025 18:09 HKT
Tylenol is displayed for sale at a pharmacy in New York City, New York, U.S., September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
Attorneys urge court overseeing Tylenol autism lawsuits to consider Trump administration's stance
WORLD NEWS
25-09-2025 09:46 HKT
Tylenol is displayed for sale at a pharmacy in New York City, New York, U.S., September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
South Korea's drug watchdog to review U.S. Tylenol claim
WORLD NEWS
24-09-2025 19:46 HKT
In this photo illustration, Tylenol packages and caplets are displayed, in Los Angeles, California, on September 22, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Trump ties autism risk to Tylenol as scientists urge caution
WORLD NEWS
23-09-2025 09:30 HKT
Palestinians shove to receive a hot meal from a charity kitchen in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Israel-besieged Gaza Strip on September 4, 2025, where the UN has declared famine after nearly two years of war. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)
WHO says to remain in Gaza City despite Israel's call to leave
WORLD NEWS
11-09-2025 14:35 HKT
Tylenol is displayed for sale at a pharmacy in New York City, New York, U.S., September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Is Tylenol safe to take during pregnancy?
WORLD NEWS
06-09-2025 13:55 HKT
'Every single one of these deaths is a tragedy that devastates families, friends and communities,' said Samaritans chief Ruth Sutherland [Callaghan O''Hare/Reuters]
Suicide behind one in every 100 deaths: WHO
WORLD NEWS
02-09-2025 17:36 HKT
WHO sounds alarm on risk of chikungunya epidemic, Foshan reports 2,600 cases
WORLD NEWS
23-07-2025 15:46 HKT
Palestinians shop in an open-air market among the ruins of houses and buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes during the conflict, amid a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip November 30, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File Photo
WHO says its staff residence, warehouse in central Gaza 'attacked'
WORLD NEWS
22-07-2025 11:13 HKT
World Health Organization (WHO) logo and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration taken April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Trump pulls US from World Health pandemic reforms
WORLD NEWS
19-07-2025 14:19 HKT
Hong Kong may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival.
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
(File photo)
Labor chief outlines stricter foreign worker rules, enhanced caregiver support
HONG KONG NEWS
27-09-2025 13:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.