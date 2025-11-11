logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

South Korea rescuers use explosives to reach workers trapped at collapsed building

WORLD NEWS
46 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A large structure which collapsed and where multiple people are believed to be trapped, at Korea East-West Power's Ulsan Power Plant headquarters, in Ulsan, South Korea, November 6, 2025. Yonhap via REUTERS
A large structure which collapsed and where multiple people are believed to be trapped, at Korea East-West Power's Ulsan Power Plant headquarters, in Ulsan, South Korea, November 6, 2025. Yonhap via REUTERS
South Korearescuersexplosivesworkerstrappedcollapsed building

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
People walk near a large structure which collapsed and where multiple people are believed to be trapped, at the Korea East-West Power's Ulsan Power Plant headquarters, in Ulsan, South Korea, November 6, 2025. (Reuters)
Five remained trapped after collapse at South Korea power plant, fire official says
WORLD NEWS
06-11-2025 14:47 HKT
Han Hak-ja, the leader of the Unification Church, arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review her arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, September 22, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Head of Unification Church temporarily freed from South Korean jail
WORLD NEWS
04-11-2025 18:49 HKT
China's commerce minister calls for supply chain cooperation with South Korea
CHINA NEWS
02-11-2025 19:35 HKT
South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung speaks during a press conference during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, November 1, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
South Korea's Lee hopes to keep cooperating with Indonesia in military security
WORLD NEWS
01-11-2025 19:31 HKT
China’s President Xi Jinping and South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, November 1, 2025. Yonhap via REUTERS
South Korea's Lee asks China's Xi for help engaging North Korea
CHINA NEWS
01-11-2025 17:38 HKT
South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung speaks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, October 31, 2025. Yonhap via REUTERS
South Korea's Lee hopes to tackle AI and demographic issues at APEC summit
WORLD NEWS
01-11-2025 13:52 HKT
China's President Xi Jinping talks with South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, October 31, 2025. Yonhap via REUTERS
South Korea to woo China's Xi with state visit as APEC wraps up
CHINA NEWS
01-11-2025 11:04 HKT
U.S.President Donald Trump,Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Vietnam's President Luong Cuong and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon pose for a family photo, on the day of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' dinner hosted by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Gyeongju, South Korea, October 29, 2025.REUTERS
South Korea's Lee says global trade order at critical inflection point
WORLD NEWS
31-10-2025 12:12 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump listens as he meets with members of the media on board Air Force One en route to South Korea, October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
South Korea releases details of trade deal struck with the US
WORLD NEWS
30-10-2025 14:17 HKT
US President Donald Trump (L) and South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung take their position for a family photo with other leaders upon their arrival for a special dinner hosted in honour of US President Donald Trump and state leaders at the Hilton Gyeongju hotel in Gyeongju on October 29, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
Trump gives green light for SKorea to build nuclear powered sub
WORLD NEWS
30-10-2025 10:53 HKT
Brothers found dead in suspected suicide; elder starved, younger overdosed
HONG KONG NEWS
4 hours ago
Left to right: Ivan Osipov from Russia, Andrea Fontanesi from Italy, Parker Chan from HK, Victor Michel from Germany at Ardingly College in the UK crowned winners in Imperial College London’s Entrepreneurs Innovation Challenge.
Exclusive: HK youth's poverty solution triumphs at London Imperial College Innovation Challenge
HONG KONG NEWS
10-11-2025 11:04 HKT
New waterfront park to open in Sai Ying Pun with inflatable playground
HONG KONG NEWS
09-11-2025 18:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.