Vietnam's ancient town Hoi An works to restore tourism after devastating floods

Read More
UK and Vietnam reach deal on curbing illegal migration
30-10-2025 11:44 HKT
Thousands evacuated in Vietnam after record rain triggers floods
28-10-2025 20:19 HKT
Japan warns Vietnam of job losses as Hanoi motorbike ban hits Honda
21-10-2025 13:44 HKT
From menacing to 'cool': How views on China have shifted in Vietnam
14-10-2025 11:44 HKT
HK retail sales beat estimates in August with fastest growth in 20 months
02-10-2025 17:09 HKT
Miramar hotels see occupancy of 94 percent during Golden Week
01-10-2025 13:42 HKT
Couple in 60s caught in sex act on Cheung Chau Pier arrested
31-10-2025 13:55 HKT
Hong Kong claims the crown for world's best hotel and bar
31-10-2025 18:47 HKT