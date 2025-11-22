logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Vietnam flooding death toll rises to 55

WORLD NEWS
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
People wade through a flooded street, as a motorist looks on, in Hoi An, following deadly floods in central Vietnam, October 31, 2025. REUTERS/Thinh Nguyen
People wade through a flooded street, as a motorist looks on, in Hoi An, following deadly floods in central Vietnam, October 31, 2025. REUTERS/Thinh Nguyen
Vietnamfloodingdeath toll

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
In this image taken from video by Taiwan’s EBC, rescuers evacuate stranded people using an inflatable boat in Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan on Tuesday, Nov. 11. 2025. (EBC via AP )
More rain falls in Taiwan after tropical depression causes flooding
CHINA NEWS
13-11-2025 12:24 HKT
Photo by JOHN DIMAIN / AFP. This photo shows an aerial view of a submerged under construction road with flood waters in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan province, north of Manila on November 11, 2025, as flood waters continue to inundate homes due to heavy rains brought about by Super Typhoon Fung-wong.
Philippines digs out from Typhoon Fung-wong as death toll climbs to 18
WORLD NEWS
11-11-2025 16:46 HKT
A man walks past an uprooted tree in Dak Lak, Vietnam, on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 after Typhoon Kalmaegi lashed the country with fierce winds and torrential rains. (Tuong Quan/VNA via AP)
Typhoon Kalmaegi kills 5 people in Vietnam as the Philippines prepares for a new storm
WORLD NEWS
07-11-2025 19:45 HKT
Waves approach as Typhoon Kalmaegi approches in Da Nang city, Vietnam, November 6, 2025. REUTERS/Thinh Nguyen
Typhoon Kalmaegi brings rain and destruction to Vietnam as death toll nears 200 in Philippines
WORLD NEWS
07-11-2025 11:06 HKT
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP A resident stands beside damaged furniture as he cleans his home in the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Liloan in the province of Cebu on November 6, 2025.
Philippine death toll tops 140 as typhoon heads towards Vietnam
WORLD NEWS
06-11-2025 09:28 HKT
A drone view shows a man walking amid the damage caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi in Talisay, Cebu, Philippines, November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Kalmaegi death toll climbs to 66 as Philippine survivors confront destruction
WORLD NEWS
05-11-2025 14:13 HKT
A man removes debris from a flooded area in Hoi An, following deadly floods in central Vietnam, October 31, 2025. REUTERS/Thinh Nguyen
Vietnam flood death toll hits 40 as Typhoon Kalmaegi looms
WORLD NEWS
04-11-2025 19:53 HKT
This aerial picture shows floodwaters inundating streets and buildings following heavy rains in Hoi An on October 30, 2025. (AFP)
Vietnam flood death toll rises to 35: disaster agency
WORLD NEWS
02-11-2025 17:24 HKT
A person rides a vehicle past debris following floods in central Vietnam that have killed several people, in Hoi An, Vietnam on Nov 1, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Thinh Nguyen)
Vietnam's ancient town Hoi An works to restore tourism after devastating floods
WORLD NEWS
01-11-2025 18:26 HKT
Black River, Jamaica. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Hurricane Melissa's death toll climbs to 44, storm churns north
WORLD NEWS
31-10-2025 09:16 HKT
Hong Kong drops in English rankings, falling behind Malaysia and the Philippines
HONG KONG NEWS
20-11-2025 20:09 HKT
8 South Asian men charged over fake overseas licenses; two plead guilty
HONG KONG NEWS
21-11-2025 14:59 HKT
David Chan has devoted himself to the arts for 50 years.
HK artist's ice painting stuns the international art world
HONG KONG NEWS
21-11-2025 08:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.