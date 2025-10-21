logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Myanmar military shuts down a major cybercrime center and detains over 2,000 people

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
In this image provided by the Myanmar military on Oct. 19, 2025, soldiers stand next to Starlink machines as they seize KK Park online scam center in Myawaddy township, Karen State, Myanmar. (The Myanmar Military True News Information Team via AP)
In this image provided by the Myanmar military on Oct. 19, 2025, soldiers stand next to Starlink machines as they seize KK Park online scam center in Myawaddy township, Karen State, Myanmar. (The Myanmar Military True News Information Team via AP)
Myanmar militarymyanmarcambodiacybercrimescam centerscybercrime centerdetained2000 people

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a (R) arrives for a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation building in Phnom Penh on October 17, 2025. Photo by TANG CHHIN SOTHY / AFP
Sixty South Koreans to return home Saturday after Cambodia detention
WORLD NEWS
17-10-2025 12:35 HKT
A member of the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) demonstrates a PMN-2 mine detonation during a media visit organized by the Royal Thai Army, following a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, in Surin province, Thailand, August 20, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Landmines that sparked Thai-Cambodia clash were likely newly laid, experts say  
WORLD NEWS
16-10-2025 14:44 HKT
Vehicles drive past the Prince International Plaza in Phnom Penh on October 15, 2025. Photo by TANG CHHIN SOTHY / AFP
Cambodia's Prince Group, target of US and UK sanctions
WORLD NEWS
16-10-2025 12:30 HKT
This aerial photo taken on September 17, 2025 shows the KK Park complex in Myanmar's eastern Myawaddy township, as pictured from Mae Sot district in Thailand's border province of Tak. Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA / AFP
Myanmar scam cities booming despite crackdown -- using Musk's Starlink
WORLD NEWS
14-10-2025 10:11 HKT
REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
UK police arrest two over London ransomware of children's data
WORLD NEWS
08-10-2025 14:02 HKT
Buddhist devotees light earthern lamps at Botahtaung Pagoda to mark the full moon day of the Thadingyut festival in Yangon on October 6, 2025. (Photo by Sai Aung MAIN / AFP)
Myanmar junta strike kills dozens at festival protest: residents
WORLD NEWS
08-10-2025 10:22 HKT
National Guard troops wear gas masks during protests against federal immigration sweeps, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 12, 2025. REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo
US detains hundreds of S.Koreans in factory immigration raid
WORLD NEWS
05-09-2025 19:02 HKT
Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai Party's leader and prime ministerial candidate, holds an agreement after signing it, during a press conference at the parliament, as the People's Party announced it will back the Bhumjaithai Party to form a government, following the Constitutional Court's removal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office for an ethics violation, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 3, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Thai royal officials reject parliament dissolution bid: acting PM
WORLD NEWS
04-09-2025 15:06 HKT
Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai Party's leader and prime ministerial candidate, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bangkok, Thailand, April 10, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo
Thailand's ruling party seeks snap election to thwart rival's PM bid
WORLD NEWS
03-09-2025 11:05 HKT
Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra (C) greets a supporter as he leaves from the Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok on August 29, 2025. Thailand's Constitutional Court sacked Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of billionaire ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, and her cabinet on August 29 over her handling of the country's border row with Cambodia, throwing the kingdom into political turmoil. (Photo by Chanakarn LAOSARAKHAM / AFP)
Thailand power vacuum will 'not affect' border security: defence ministry
WORLD NEWS
30-08-2025 17:09 HKT
Two ground staff killed after Dubai cargo plane crashes off runway at HK airport, hits service vehicle
BREAKING NEWS
20-10-2025 05:15 HKT
HK’s next domestic workforce majority
HONG KONG NEWS
20-10-2025 08:00 HKT
logo
(Video) Footage shows cargo plane floating in sea after fatal runway crash at HK Airport
HONG KONG NEWS
20-10-2025 13:07 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.