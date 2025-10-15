logo
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Israel will allow Gaza's Rafah crossing to open, ramp up aid, broadcaster Kan reports

WORLD NEWS
47 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Trucks carrying aid bound for Gaza cross the border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza went into effect, in Rafah, Egypt, October 12, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer
Trucks carrying aid bound for Gaza cross the border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza went into effect, in Rafah, Egypt, October 12, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer
Red Crescent vehicles and refrigerated trucks, transporting the bodies of 45 Palestinians that had been in Israeli custody, arrive at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 14, 2025. Under a ceasefire deal brokered by US President Donald Trump, Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned. Photo by OMAR AL-QATTAA / AFP
Families confirm identities of three returned Gaza hostage bodies
WORLD NEWS
9 mins ago
Israeli soldiers salute as they receive the coffins with the bodies of deceased hostages Oded Lifschitz, Shiri Bibas and her two children Kfir and Ariel Bibas, who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, and were handed over under the terms of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, in the Gaza Strip in this handout image obtained by Reuters on February 20, 2025. GPO/Handout via REUTERS
Israel army says four returned hostage bodies identified
WORLD NEWS
19 hours ago
A person pastes a heart-shaped sticker on a banner with pictures of Israeli hostages during a a gathering at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Missing bodies of hostages top the list of uncertainties as fragile Gaza ceasefire holds
WORLD NEWS
19 hours ago
Representative photo - An Israeli soldier uses a weapon amid clashes with Palestinian protesters, in Hebron, in the Israeli- occupied West Bank April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israel says it opens fire on suspects in Gaza, local authorities report six killed
WORLD NEWS
23 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stand at the Knesset on the day Trump addresses it, amid a U.S.-brokered prisoner-hostage swap and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Jerusalem, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool
Trump convinced Netanyahu to take a deal. Can he keep him onboard?
WORLD NEWS
14-10-2025 13:07 HKT
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacts next to U.S. President Donald Trump at Ben Gurion International Airport, amid a U.S.-brokered prisoner-hostage swap and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Lod, Israel, October 13, 2025. (Reuters)
Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, Trump says Gaza war over
WORLD NEWS
13-10-2025 16:47 HKT
Hamas was set to release all surviving hostages on on October 13 in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, as US President Donald Trump headed to the region for a peace summit having declared the war "over". (AFP)
Israeli military says Red Cross on way to pick up first Gaza hostages
WORLD NEWS
13-10-2025 13:24 HKT
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians returned to a devastated Gaza City, after an Israel-Hamas ceasefire came into effect, and as both sides discuss implementing US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the war, which calls for Hamas' disarmament and for the group not to be involved in running post-war Gaza. (AFP)
Countdown to hostage release as Trump to host Gaza peace summit
WORLD NEWS
12-10-2025 20:25 HKT
Gaza's civil defence agency said on October 10 that Israeli forces have begun pulling back from parts of the territory, particularly in Gaza City and Khan Yunis. Israeli prime minister's office said that the government had "approved the framework" of a hostage release deal with Hamas, as both sides edged closer to ending more than two years of hostilities in Gaza. Photo by EYAD BABA / AFP
Major win for Trump on Gaza, but will it stand test of time?
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 19:24 HKT
Top row from left, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Elkana Bohbot, Rom Braslavski, Nimrod Cohen, Ariel Cunio; second row from from left, David Cunio, Evyatar David, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Maksym Harkin, Eitan Horn, Bipin Joshi; third row from left, Segev Kalfon, Bar Kupershtein, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, Tamir Nimrodi: bottom row from left, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Alon Ohel, Avinatan Or, Matan Zangauker. (Hostages and Missing Families Forum via AP, File)
Who are the hostages Israel believes are still alive?
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 18:53 HKT
Indonesian domestic helper in HK turns out to be modern-day Cinderella
HONG KONG NEWS
13-10-2025 16:27 HKT
Gusty winds and sharp cooldown expected as late-season storm nears HK
HONG KONG NEWS
14-10-2025 16:29 HKT
Hong Kong-Filipino taxi driver Jeff redefines ‘cabbie’ role with suit and dedication
HONG KONG NEWS
13-10-2025 17:10 HKT
