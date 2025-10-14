logo
Israel army says four returned hostage bodies identified

WORLD NEWS
26 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Israeli soldiers salute as they receive the coffins with the bodies of deceased hostages Oded Lifschitz, Shiri Bibas and her two children Kfir and Ariel Bibas, who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, and were handed over under the terms of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, in the Gaza Strip in this handout image obtained by Reuters on February 20, 2025. GPO/Handout via REUTERS
Israeli soldiers salute as they receive the coffins with the bodies of deceased hostages Oded Lifschitz, Shiri Bibas and her two children Kfir and Ariel Bibas, who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, and were handed over under the terms of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, in the Gaza Strip in this handout image obtained by Reuters on February 20, 2025. GPO/Handout via REUTERS
A person pastes a heart-shaped sticker on a banner with pictures of Israeli hostages during a a gathering at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Missing bodies of hostages top the list of uncertainties as fragile Gaza ceasefire holds
WORLD NEWS
49 mins ago
Representative photo - An Israeli soldier uses a weapon amid clashes with Palestinian protesters, in Hebron, in the Israeli- occupied West Bank April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israel says it opens fire on suspects in Gaza, local authorities report six killed
WORLD NEWS
4 hours ago
A drone view shows Thai soldiers and riot police officers confronting Cambodian people in a disputed village along the Thailand-Cambodia border in Sa Kaeo province, Thailand, September 17. via Royal Thai Army
Trump looking forward to Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire deal at ASEAN summit, Malaysia says
WORLD NEWS
8 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stand at the Knesset on the day Trump addresses it, amid a U.S.-brokered prisoner-hostage swap and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Jerusalem, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool
Trump convinced Netanyahu to take a deal. Can he keep him onboard?
WORLD NEWS
9 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacts next to U.S. President Donald Trump at Ben Gurion International Airport, amid a U.S.-brokered prisoner-hostage swap and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Lod, Israel, October 13, 2025. (Reuters)
Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, Trump says Gaza war over
WORLD NEWS
13-10-2025 16:47 HKT
Hamas was set to release all surviving hostages on on October 13 in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, as US President Donald Trump headed to the region for a peace summit having declared the war "over". (AFP)
Israeli military says Red Cross on way to pick up first Gaza hostages
WORLD NEWS
13-10-2025 13:24 HKT
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians returned to a devastated Gaza City, after an Israel-Hamas ceasefire came into effect, and as both sides discuss implementing US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the war, which calls for Hamas' disarmament and for the group not to be involved in running post-war Gaza. (AFP)
Countdown to hostage release as Trump to host Gaza peace summit
WORLD NEWS
12-10-2025 20:25 HKT
Gaza's civil defence agency said on October 10 that Israeli forces have begun pulling back from parts of the territory, particularly in Gaza City and Khan Yunis. Israeli prime minister's office said that the government had "approved the framework" of a hostage release deal with Hamas, as both sides edged closer to ending more than two years of hostilities in Gaza. Photo by EYAD BABA / AFP
Major win for Trump on Gaza, but will it stand test of time?
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 19:24 HKT
Top row from left, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Elkana Bohbot, Rom Braslavski, Nimrod Cohen, Ariel Cunio; second row from from left, David Cunio, Evyatar David, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Maksym Harkin, Eitan Horn, Bipin Joshi; third row from left, Segev Kalfon, Bar Kupershtein, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, Tamir Nimrodi: bottom row from left, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Alon Ohel, Avinatan Or, Matan Zangauker. (Hostages and Missing Families Forum via AP, File)
Who are the hostages Israel believes are still alive?
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 18:53 HKT
Israel declared a ceasefire and started pulling back troops in Gaza on October 10, as thousands of displaced Palestinians began to make their way back to their wrecked homes. Supporters of Yemen's Huthis raise placards and flags as they gather to celebrate the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa on October 10, 2025. Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP
Israel ceases fire and Gazans start returning home
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 12:23 HKT
Indonesian domestic helper in HK turns out to be modern-day Cinderella
HONG KONG NEWS
13-10-2025 16:27 HKT
Postnatal depression suspected in double death case in Shouson Garden
HONG KONG NEWS
13-10-2025 17:31 HKT
(File Photo)
A city at risk? Experts warn of 70pc chance of catastrophic earthquake striking Tokyo within 30 years
WORLD NEWS
13-10-2025 17:27 HKT
