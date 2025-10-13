logo
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, Trump says Gaza war over

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacts next to U.S. President Donald Trump at Ben Gurion International Airport, amid a U.S.-brokered prisoner-hostage swap and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Lod, Israel, October 13, 2025. (Reuters)
Hamas was set to release all surviving hostages on on October 13 in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, as US President Donald Trump headed to the region for a peace summit having declared the war "over". (AFP)
Israeli military says Red Cross on way to pick up first Gaza hostages
WORLD NEWS
4 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians returned to a devastated Gaza City, after an Israel-Hamas ceasefire came into effect, and as both sides discuss implementing US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the war, which calls for Hamas' disarmament and for the group not to be involved in running post-war Gaza. (AFP)
Countdown to hostage release as Trump to host Gaza peace summit
WORLD NEWS
21 hours ago
Gaza's civil defence agency said on October 10 that Israeli forces have begun pulling back from parts of the territory, particularly in Gaza City and Khan Yunis. Israeli prime minister's office said that the government had "approved the framework" of a hostage release deal with Hamas, as both sides edged closer to ending more than two years of hostilities in Gaza. Photo by EYAD BABA / AFP
Major win for Trump on Gaza, but will it stand test of time?
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 19:24 HKT
Top row from left, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Elkana Bohbot, Rom Braslavski, Nimrod Cohen, Ariel Cunio; second row from from left, David Cunio, Evyatar David, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Maksym Harkin, Eitan Horn, Bipin Joshi; third row from left, Segev Kalfon, Bar Kupershtein, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, Tamir Nimrodi: bottom row from left, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Alon Ohel, Avinatan Or, Matan Zangauker. (Hostages and Missing Families Forum via AP, File)
Who are the hostages Israel believes are still alive?
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 18:53 HKT
US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon returning from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a medical checkup on October 10, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
Trump, oldest elected US president, in 'excellent' health: doctor
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 18:28 HKT
Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on October 10, 2025. This AFPTV video grab shows Ana Corina Sosa reacting to the news that her mother, María Corina Machado, won the Nobel Peace Prize during an AFP interview via Zoom in Caracas on October 10, 2025. Photo by AFPTV / AFPTV / AFP
Venezuela's Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize - and dedicates it to Trump
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 13:44 HKT
The logo of Boeing company is displayed at the Australian International Airshow in Avalon, Australia March 26, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
Trump threatens China with export controls on Boeing parts
CHINA NEWS
11-10-2025 13:31 HKT
Israel declared a ceasefire and started pulling back troops in Gaza on October 10, as thousands of displaced Palestinians began to make their way back to their wrecked homes. Supporters of Yemen's Huthis raise placards and flags as they gather to celebrate the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa on October 10, 2025. Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP
Israel ceases fire and Gazans start returning home
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 12:23 HKT
Thousands of jubilant Israelis gathered in a Tel Aviv square on October 9, hopeful for the return of hostages held in Gaza since two years of fear and worry, after Israel and Palestinian factions reached a hostage release and truce deal in a major step towards ending the war. Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP
The 20 living hostages due for release from captivity in Gaza
WORLD NEWS
10-10-2025 20:27 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference, at the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, June 25, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Trump floats dropping Spain from NATO alliance
WORLD NEWS
10-10-2025 18:41 HKT
Relief at last? Cooler weather forecast for HK
HONG KONG NEWS
12-10-2025 17:36 HKT
Benz Hui opens doors to 4,000-sq-ft home, cooks with daughter for friends
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
10-10-2025 13:20 HKT
HK TV report exposes shocking indecent behavior at Tsing Yi public staircase
HONG KONG NEWS
11-10-2025 10:31 HKT
