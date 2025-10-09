logo
Prosecutors say no harm was done by social media posts about assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
Luigi Mangione is escorted into Manhattan state court in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Luigi Mangione is escorted into Manhattan state court in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Sean Combs arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)
Prosecutors seek over 11 years in prison for Sean 'Diddy' Combs
WORLD NEWS
30-09-2025 18:20 HKT
Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the fatal shooting of U.S. conservative commentator Charlie Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University, appears via video feed from jail as he makes his first appearance at Utah County Justice Court in Provo, Utah, U.S. September 16, 2025 in this screen capture from court video. Utah State Courts/Handout via REUTERS
Charlie Kirk murder suspect appears in US court
WORLD NEWS
30-09-2025 10:02 HKT
Pictures of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University, sit amid flowers during a vigil in front of the U.S. Embassy in Budapest, Hungary, September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Attorney representing Charlie Kirk's accused killer is former top public defender
WORLD NEWS
26-09-2025 10:32 HKT
Sujoy Ghosh
Sun Life appoints Sujoy Ghosh as chief for high-net-worth business
MARKET
25-09-2025 17:53 HKT
A person holds a South Korean flag in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, December 6, 2024. (Reuters)
S. Korea jails battery firm CEO for 15 years over deadly fire
WORLD NEWS
23-09-2025 22:18 HKT
Tears stream down Alexa Maliwauki’s face as she attends a Vigil for Unity at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. Charlie Kirk, conservative activist and the founder and president of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot while answering questions at his American Comeback Tour at UVU on Sept. 10. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP)
University where Charlie Kirk was shot confronts unwanted infamy
WORLD NEWS
20-09-2025 14:26 HKT
A man lights up a candle during a vigil in tribute to Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk in the French Riviera city of Nice, on September 17, 2025. Kirk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot on September 10 during a speaking event on a Utah university campus. He was the founder of the hugely influential conservative youth political group Turning Point USA. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
As media declines, gory Kirk video spreads on 'unrestrained' social sites
WORLD NEWS
18-09-2025 12:32 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he speaks to the press at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., September 7, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/ File Photo
Trump targets antifa movement as 'terrorist organization'
WORLD NEWS
18-09-2025 12:02 HKT
A man poses with a MAGA hat during a vigil in tribute to Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk in the French Riviera city of Nice, on September 17, 2025. Kirk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot on September 10 during a speaking event on a Utah university campus. He was the founder of the hugely influential conservative youth political group Turning Point USA. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
US adversaries stoke Kirk conspiracy theories, researchers warn
WORLD NEWS
18-09-2025 10:14 HKT
Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point’s visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)
What to know about the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination
WORLD NEWS
16-09-2025 16:28 HKT
Filipino domestic helper found dead in suspected suicide at Peak residence
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK greets 'Cold dew' with record heat of 32.3 degrees
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
NY girl, 12, killed subway surfing after posting daredevil TikToks
WORLD NEWS
9 hours ago
