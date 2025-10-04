FBI agent relieved of duty over refusing Comey perp walk, four people familiar say

Read More
Hamas official says group still needs time to study Trump's Gaza plan
03-10-2025 20:32 HKT
West Africans deported by US to Ghana dumped in Togo without papers
03-10-2025 17:23 HKT
Eisenhower Library boss exits after King Charles sword gift spat
03-10-2025 13:50 HKT
Apple removes ICE tracking apps after pressure by Trump administration
03-10-2025 12:35 HKT
Trump jeopardising US role as scientific leader: Nobel officials
02-10-2025 17:29 HKT
Deepfake political scam ads surge on Meta platforms, watchdog says
02-10-2025 16:19 HKT
Air traffic controllers warn of US shutdown strain
02-10-2025 14:42 HKT
(Video) Gang of teen boys brutally assaults girl in gob-smacking video
03-10-2025 17:04 HKT