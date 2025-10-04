logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

UK police suspect radical Islam link to deadly synagogue attack

WORLD NEWS
6 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A combination of handout pictures released by Great Manchester Police and created in London on October 3, 2025 shows the two victims of the Manchester terror attacks on October 2, Adrian Daulby (L), 53 and Melvin Cravitz (R), 66. Friends and family of the two men killed during an attack on a synagogue in Manchester, northwest England, were in mourning on Friday and paid tribute to "truly wonderful" people. (Photo by GREATER MANCHESTER POLICE / AFP)
A combination of handout pictures released by Great Manchester Police and created in London on October 3, 2025 shows the two victims of the Manchester terror attacks on October 2, Adrian Daulby (L), 53 and Melvin Cravitz (R), 66. Friends and family of the two men killed during an attack on a synagogue in Manchester, northwest England, were in mourning on Friday and paid tribute to "truly wonderful" people. (Photo by GREATER MANCHESTER POLICE / AFP)

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham talks with members of Great Manchester Fire and Rescue Service during a visit to the Greater Manchester Police headquarters on October 3, 2025, following an attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue yesterday. Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Friday the scene of an attack outside a Manchester synagogue that killed two people and seriously injured three on a Jewish holiday. (Photo by Phil Noble / POOL / AFP)
UK synagogue attacker: Briton of Syrian descent
WORLD NEWS
5 hours ago
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer visit the site of the Manchester synagogue attack, where multiple people were killed on Yom Kippur in what police have declared a terrorist incident, in north Manchester, Britain, October 3, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
UK urges cancellation of pro-Palestinian protest after synagogue attack
WORLD NEWS
22 hours ago
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria react as they visit the scene outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester, on October 3, 2025, following an attack at the synagogue yesterday. An attacker, named as Jihad al-Shamie, ploughed a car into a crowd outside a packed synagogue in Britain on Thursday, a Jewish holiday, before going on a stabbing spree, killing two people and leaving three wounded, police said. (Photo by Paul Currie / AFP)
UK on 'high alert' following synagogue terror attack
WORLD NEWS
03-10-2025 20:33 HKT
A forensic technician and police officers work at the scene after a man drove a car into pedestrians and stabbed a security guard in an attack at a synagogue where worshippers were marking Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, according to the British police, in north Manchester, Britain, October 2, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble
What to know about the attack at a synagogue in England on Yom Kippur
WORLD NEWS
03-10-2025 20:22 HKT
A wall tablet dedicated to Charles Thomas Longley, who was the Archbishop of Canterbury between 1862-1868, is displayed at Canterbury cathedral in Canterbury, Britain, September 26, 2025. REUTERS/Muvija M
UK set to name new Archbishop, with women on contender lists in historic first
WORLD NEWS
03-10-2025 13:45 HKT
Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham speaks to members of the media near to Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester, on October 2, 2025, following an attack at the synagogue. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
'Terrorist attack' on UK synagogue kills two: police
WORLD NEWS
03-10-2025 09:44 HKT
A bomb disposal robot works at the scene, after a report of an incident in which a car was driven at pedestrians and a stabbing attack outside a synagogue, in north Manchester, Britain, October 2, 2025. (Reuters)
Two dead in attack at UK synagogue on Yom Kippur, suspect shot dead
WORLD NEWS
02-10-2025 22:09 HKT
Armed police officers stand on duty in central Manchester, Britain, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Police say four injured, man shot by officers in incident near UK synagogue
WORLD NEWS
02-10-2025 18:01 HKT
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer gestures during a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump (unseen) following their meeting at Chequers, in Aylesbury, central England, on September 18, 2025, on the second day of the US President's second State Visit. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
UK to launch digital ID scheme to curb illegal migration
WORLD NEWS
26-09-2025 19:01 HKT
The Jaguar Land Rover logo is seen at a dealership, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Milton Keynes, Britain, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo
Britain considers support for Jaguar Land Rover's suppliers
WORLD NEWS
26-09-2025 10:38 HKT
HKO hoists T3 Signal at 12.20pm as Matmo intensifies; signal to stay until 10pm
HONG KONG NEWS
10 hours ago
logo
(Video) Gang of teen boys brutally assaults girl in gob-smacking video 
HONG KONG NEWS
03-10-2025 17:04 HKT
Who did he kiss? Jackie Chan's concert moment sparks frenzy
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.